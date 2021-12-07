New York Mets

New York Post
Max Scherzer has ‘great respect’ for Buck Showalter in Mets’ managerial search

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

As the Mets sift through managerial candidates — another of which was added to the field Tuesday — they could take into account the wishes of their big offseason splash. Max Scherzer is a...

Mets Daddy

Bob Geren Return To Mets Enticing

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 55m

When Bob Geren left the pennant winning New York Mets for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it seemed like that was the last we’d see of him. After all, Geren made a lateral move to be closer to his f…

WFAN
Mets to interview Buck Showalter on Wednesday: report

by: John Healy Radio.com: WFAN 4h

The New York Mets’ managerial search is heating up and the team plans to interview 65-year-old Buck Showalter, the perceived favorite for the job, next.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets To Interview Buck Showalter

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 4h

The Mets are scheduled to interview Buck Showalter tomorrow as part of their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the …

North Jersey
Matt Quatraro: NY Mets manager candidate bio, what to know

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 4h

Matt Quatraro was the most recent candidate to interview for the Mets manager job vacancy. Here is what you should know about him.

New York Post
Strengths, weaknesses: Breaking down the Mets’ managerial candidates

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5h

The Mets continued interviews Tuesday for a managerial vacancy they could fill by the end of next week. At this point it’s a six-horse race.

SNY.tv
Mets managerial opening speculation continues to heat up | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins and Anthony Recker about Bob Geren's candidacy for the Mets' managerial opening (Geren was Terry's bench coach with the Mets and Recker played for him).

The Cold Wire
Max Scherzer Reportedly Has A Favorite For Open Mets Manager Job

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 7h

The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a record deal and that means he should have a say in who will manage the team in 2022.

