New York Post
The legends of mad Max Scherzer, who won’t stop until he beats you

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 2h

The Mets' new mound-stalking, mean-mugging megabucks ace is famous for an intensity that gave rise to the nickname Mad Max. Those who have joined him on his furious road to the top of baseball share...

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- How About Reducing the Severity of Injuries?

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 16m

Health has been the predominant problem for the Mets during the past few years.  It really hit the fan in 2021 when they were second in majo...

New York Post
Coaches keep preaching process. Fans just want wins

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 34m

Losing is bad enough, but adopting an attitude of accepting a loss is, throughout sports history, and especially New York sports history, typically met by pitchforks.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Showalter To Interview For Mets Manager Job Today

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1468392032481783812Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets will interview Buck Showalter today.Many media members, incl

Just Mets

A new favorite for Mets manager emerges, and a profile on Bob Geren

by: Rich MacLeod Just Mets 1h

Buck Showalter is viewed as the "favorite" to land the Mets' manager job. Plus, Bob Geren emerges as a new candidate.

nj.com

MLB rumors: Add ex-Yankees player to Mets’ growing list of manager candidate interviews - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

The New York Mets are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas, who has joined the New York Yankees as third base coach.

Elite Sports NY
Who did the Mets protect from the Rule 5 Draft?

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Who did the Mets protect from the Rule 5 Draft? first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

