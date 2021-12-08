New York Mets

Mets manager search: All signs pointing to Buck Showalter | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler admitted last week during Max Scherzer's introductory press conference that his team was casting a wide net while

Report: Showalter favorite for Mets' managerial job

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 48s

Buck Showalter is considered the favorite to become the next manager of the New York Mets due to his experience and history in the city, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.The 65-year-old skipper is reportedly interviewing for the position Wednesday after former Los Angeles Angels manager Brad...

Reported romantic interest of Alex Rodriguez skirts question about dating ex-Yankees star - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and actress/singer Jennifer Lopez ended their relationship in April.

MLB manager tracker, rumors: Mets eyeing Buck Showalter, others; A's still searching to replace Bob Melvin - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 9m

Here are the latest managerial switches and rumors

Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2018

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 34m

I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at:  1) How Mets kiddies drafted in rounds 1 thru 5 panned out, and  2) Whi...

Jacob deGrom was again the best pitcher in the world before injuries set in

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m

The Mets were lost without their ace.

MLB execs weigh in on Mets manager candidate Matt Quatraro

by: @snytv SNY.tv 48m

Here's what executives are saying about New York Mets manager candidate Matt Quatraro.

New York Mets have $40.5 million question with Robinson Cano

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

The New York Mets have a question at second base heading into the 2022 season. While Jeff McNeil is still on the roster, the Mets may regard him as more of...

Mets Manager Candidate: Matt Quatraro

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2h

Current Position: Tampa Bay Rays Bench CoachAge: 48Managerial Experience: No MLB experience, four seasons in low Tampa Bay minorsMatt Quatraro is a New York native, hemming from East S

