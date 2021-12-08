- IN
A Pod of Their Own: The Tale of the Two Baseballs with Bradford William Davis and Dr. Meredith Wills
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
This week, we have friends of the pod Bradford William Davis and Meredith Wills on the show to discuss Bradford’s reporting on Meredith’s study that revealed that MLB used two different baseballs during the 2021 season.
MLB manager tracker, rumors: Mets eyeing Buck Showalter, others; A's still searching to replace Bob Melvin - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 6m
Here are the latest managerial switches and rumors
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2018
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 31m
I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at: 1) How Mets kiddies drafted in rounds 1 thru 5 panned out, and 2) Whi...
Jacob deGrom was again the best pitcher in the world before injuries set in
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m
The Mets were lost without their ace.
MLB execs weigh in on Mets manager candidate Matt Quatraro
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 44m
Here's what executives are saying about New York Mets manager candidate Matt Quatraro.
New York Mets have $40.5 million question with Robinson Cano
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
The New York Mets have a question at second base heading into the 2022 season. While Jeff McNeil is still on the roster, the Mets may regard him as more of...
Mets Manager Candidate: Matt Quatraro
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Current Position: Tampa Bay Rays Bench CoachAge: 48Managerial Experience: No MLB experience, four seasons in low Tampa Bay minorsMatt Quatraro is a New York native, hemming from East S
Mets manager search: All signs pointing to Buck Showalter | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler admitted last week during Max Scherzer's introductory press conference that his team was casting a wide net while
Bring Buck to the Mets! Plus, Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine and a Winning Night of Hoops
by: John Jastremski — The Ringer 2h
Plus, JJ talks with current UMEC head coach Jason Crafton about his time working under Jay Wright at Villanova, his love of the Knicks, and what it’s like to be a coach in college basketball today
