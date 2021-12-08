New York Mets

The Mets Police
New Era’s Cries For Help: Split Font Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

The folks at New Era are begging us to help them.  Almost every day they release a cap design that gets worse and worse by the day.  This is the split font cap.  I think they have admitted their pr…

Daily News
Buck Showalter is latest to interview for Mets manager - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 11m

Showalter was reportedly set to interview Wednesday.

Call To The Pen

Max Scherzer has thoughts on New York Mets manager hunt

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 38m

The New York Mets have been busy lately. Shortly after finding their general manager, they set the baseball universe on fire with their shopping spree. The...

Audacy
Cameron Maybin wants Mets to re-hire Carlos Beltran

by: Jesse Pantuosco Audacy 53m

Free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin thinks the Mets should re-hire Carlos Beltran as manager. Beltran was named Mets manager in November of 2019 but resigned two months later for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Sporting News
Mets' Max Scherzer prefers team to hire Buck Showalter as next manager, per report | Sporting News

by: Jacob Camenker @JacobCamenker Sporting News 1h

The Mets are still looking for a new manager, and Max Scherzer wants a grizzled veteran to fill that role.

Mets 360

Wednesday catch-all thread (12/8/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. How would you like to be the guy who was being grilled for five hours and who doesnt even get the job?

Metro News
Mets manager search: All signs pointing to Buck Showalter | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler admitted last week during Max Scherzer's introductory press conference that his team was casting a wide net while

Mets Daddy

Willie Randolph Should Be In Mets Managerial Mix

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

The New York Mets seem to be narrowing their managerial search, and reading the tea leaves, it seems Buck Showalter will be the next manager. There are reports Steve Cohen wants him, and there are …

