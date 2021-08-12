- IN
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/8/21)
Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. How would you like to be the guy who was being grilled for five hours and who doesnt even get the job?
Buck Showalter is latest to interview for Mets manager - New York Daily News
Showalter was reportedly set to interview Wednesday.
Max Scherzer has thoughts on New York Mets manager hunt
The New York Mets have been busy lately. Shortly after finding their general manager, they set the baseball universe on fire with their shopping spree. The...
Cameron Maybin wants Mets to re-hire Carlos Beltran
Free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin thinks the Mets should re-hire Carlos Beltran as manager. Beltran was named Mets manager in November of 2019 but resigned two months later for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.
Mets' Max Scherzer prefers team to hire Buck Showalter as next manager, per report | Sporting News
The Mets are still looking for a new manager, and Max Scherzer wants a grizzled veteran to fill that role.
Mets manager search: All signs pointing to Buck Showalter | amNewYork
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler admitted last week during Max Scherzer's introductory press conference that his team was casting a wide net while
Willie Randolph Should Be In Mets Managerial Mix
The New York Mets seem to be narrowing their managerial search, and reading the tea leaves, it seems Buck Showalter will be the next manager. There are reports Steve Cohen wants him, and there are …
New Era’s Cries For Help: Split Font Cap
The folks at New Era are begging us to help them. Almost every day they release a cap design that gets worse and worse by the day. This is the split font cap. I think they have admitted their pr…
