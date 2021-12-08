New York Mets

North Jersey
3 things to know about Mets manager candidate Buck Showalter

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 43m

Here are three things to know about Mets manager candidate Buck Showalter.

Brian Metoyer’s Fall League Adjustments & More

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 44s

Mets pitching prospect and 2021 Arizona Fall League participant Brian Metoyer talks about what he enjoys about the AZFL, the adjustments he’s made and develo...

Mets Merized
| Metsmerized Online

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 2m

Former Mets bench coach Bob Geren will interview today for manager, reports Joel Sherman.https://twitter.com/joelsherman1/status/1468644623727869954?s=21It was reported yesterday the G

New York Post
Pitching in: Ex-Met Taijuan Walker’s former UES rental up for sale

by: Jennifer Gould New York Post 9m

A palatial Upper East Side penthouse that, until recently, housed Mets star pitcher Taijuan Walker is on the market for $14.2 million. It had been asking $39,000 a month when Walker was...

The Cold Wire
3 MLB National League Stars Who Are Future Hall Of Famers

by: Andres Chavez The Cold Wire 28m

These MLB stars have what it takes and are on the path to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame some day due to their continued brilliance.

Lohud
Daily News
Buck Showalter is latest to interview for Mets manager - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

Showalter was reportedly set to interview Wednesday.

Call To The Pen

Max Scherzer has thoughts on New York Mets manager hunt

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

The New York Mets have been busy lately. Shortly after finding their general manager, they set the baseball universe on fire with their shopping spree. The...

    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 2m
    RT @Joelsherman1: Buck Showalter is doing his Zoom managerial interviews with the #Mets today. The plan is to take what is currently six publicly known candidates who will all do the Zoom and whittle it down to 2-3 for face-to-face next week and potentially a decision.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 4m
    Would love to see some of the metrics on these sliders from Alex Valverde, picked today by the #Mets in the MiLB Rule 5 Draft, which induced some silly swings. He had above-avg whiff #'s while being younger than lg. average. Interesting stuff coming out of a unique arm slot.
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 7m
    RT @mikemayer22: Mets recap of the minor league Rule 5 Draft. Drafted RHP Alex Valverde 3.51 FIP, 11.50 K/9 RHP Carlos Ocampo 12.7 K/9 Lost RHP Tommy Wilson RHP Allan Winans
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 9m
    Anyone buying this?😏 #Mets #LGM
    Jon Morosi
    Pete Walker is one name to remember as #Mets continue to evaluate managerial candidates. Walker pitched for the Mets and has received very strong reviews in the industry for his work as #BlueJays pitching coach, most notably with Robbie Ray's success in Toronto.
    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 12m
    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi 12m
    Pete Walker is one name to remember as #Mets continue to evaluate managerial candidates. Walker pitched for the Mets and has received very strong reviews in the industry for his work as #BlueJays pitching coach, most notably with Robbie Ray's success in Toronto.
