3 things to know about Mets manager candidate Buck Showalter
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 43m
Here are three things to know about Mets manager candidate Buck Showalter.
RT @Joelsherman1: Buck Showalter is doing his Zoom managerial interviews with the #Mets today. The plan is to take what is currently six publicly known candidates who will all do the Zoom and whittle it down to 2-3 for face-to-face next week and potentially a decision.Super Fan
Would love to see some of the metrics on these sliders from Alex Valverde, picked today by the #Mets in the MiLB Rule 5 Draft, which induced some silly swings. He had above-avg whiff #'s while being younger than lg. average. Interesting stuff coming out of a unique arm slot.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Mets recap of the minor league Rule 5 Draft. Drafted RHP Alex Valverde 3.51 FIP, 11.50 K/9 RHP Carlos Ocampo 12.7 K/9 Lost RHP Tommy Wilson RHP Allan WinansBlog / Website
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JonHeyman: Mets have a short but very solid list but with a more veteran team it feels like it may be Buck’s job to lose. Nothing decided yet, and there will be a 2nd round of interviews. https://t.co/ORKGk6prFvSuper Fan
Pete Walker is one name to remember as #Mets continue to evaluate managerial candidates. Walker pitched for the Mets and has received very strong reviews in the industry for his work as #BlueJays pitching coach, most notably with Robbie Ray's success in Toronto.TV / Radio Personality
