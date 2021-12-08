- IN
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: James McCann
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 35m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Breaking News: Mets get 2 - lose 2 in Rule 5 Draft
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 46m
The lockout may have stopped Free Agent signings and the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft but the minor league portion was held this...
Report: Steve donated to Mayor Elect Adams
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 55m
Just keep this in the back of your mind. This sort of information comes in handy down the road when we find out something random like the Mets want to store nuclear waste where the Seaver statue w…
METS SELECT TWO IN MINOR LEAGUE RULE 5 DRAFT
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 8, 2021 — The New York Mets today announced the team has selected RHP Alex Valverde and RHP Carlos Ocampo in the…
The Lockout Is a Week Old, and They’re Not Talking
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
It has been one week since the MLB team owners locked out the players (MLBPA), in a move the owners termed "defensive", and whose purported intent was to move the negotiations forward for a new Co
Minor League Rule 5 Draft Recap: Mets Select RHPs Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 1h
With their first selection in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, the New York Mets selected RHP Alex Valverde from the Tampa Bay Rays. Valverde was the Rays 2017 22nd round draft pick o
Speculation on Mets managerial opening continues to heat up | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins and Anthony Recker about Bob Geren's candidacy for the Mets managerial opening (Geren was Terry...
Press release: Mets select two in Minor League Rule 5 Draft
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 8, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced the team has selected RHP Alex Valverde and RHP Carlos Ocampo in the Minor League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Valverde, 25, was selected from the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 6-2, 185-pounder had 92 strikeouts in
Just hung up with @IamTrevorMay: "At no point did anyone in that clubhouse think there was an issue. And I've been miserable in some other clubhouses. That was not us." May on perceived chemistry issues with the '21 Mets.TV / Radio Personality
This is an excellent question. I am confident if the Mets or their parking partners did this they would be transparent and let us know.@metspolice Are they scanning license plates coming into and out of the parking lot to see who paid and when you get there and leave? (I know, I know, Corona street parking, I'm just wondering.) https://t.co/RTmR1Gu22uBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ThomasBrice2017: If you missed the newest member of the @opw_uk roster @RealDekker here's why you may wanna tune in below as he had quite a bit to say about the man he attacked @RickMarkus1. What will the Cumbrian Outlaw @RickMarkus1 have to say and do about this? https://t.co/8G7vn1I66d https://t.co/b3sbx0t9ZHBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JohnKSchlegel: @Buster_ESPN leads this piece with a hoops game I remember well. Schoolyard court in Yuma. @Kurkjian_ESPN with his, hmm, Scott Skiles game, Buster with a one-legged jumper out of Hoosiers, me with a solid rec game at (ahem) 6-9. (Killing me, Buster...6-7?) Update: Now 6-8, old.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets plan to scan your face! What will they do with this info? Surveillance? Monetize? https://t.co/G9btzCTRx5Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TikiAndTierney: Baseball #mlb is in a lockout... will we see pitchers and catchers in March? And are the #mets ready to contend? @IamTrevorMay joins next 📻 @CBSSportsRadio 🛰️ @SIRIUSXM 158 📱 @AudacySports 💻https://t.co/fWaP1WKqvt 🖥️ https://t.co/dFV2rH1AKH https://t.co/B9v6MLpBy6TV / Radio Network
