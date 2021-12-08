New York Mets

Sports Media 101
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: James McCann

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…

Lohud
NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.

WFAN
Mets add two, lose two in minor-league Rule 5 Draft

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 1h

The Mets selected RHPs Alex Valverde (Rays) and Carlos Ocampo (Cubs) in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft, but lost RHPs Allan Winans and Tommy Wilson to Atlanta and Seattle, respectively.

Daily News
Mets acquire two pitchers in Rule 5 Draft - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 1h

There was a tiny bit of player movement amid the lockout.

MLB: Mets.com
New Mets GM may be a softball fanatic

by: Matt Monagan MLB: Mets 1h

Billy Eppler, newly hired GM for the Mets, has been a lot of things during his time in baseball. He was a scout for the Rockies in the early 2000s, he was assistant general manager for the Yankees from 2012-14 and he was most recently the Angels GM from 2015-20.

The Mets Police
Mets plan to scan your face! What will they do with this info? Surveillance? Monetize?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Mets Police has learned.. The New York Mets are partnering with facial recognition software Wicket to expand optional facial-ticketing at Citi Field. Beginning with Opening Day of the 2022 MLB seas…

Metstradamus
Mack's Mets
Breaking News: Mets get 2 - lose 2 in Rule 5 Draft

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

The lockout may have stopped Free Agent signings and the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft but the minor league portion was held this...

