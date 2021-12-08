- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets add two, lose two in minor-league Rule 5 Draft
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
The Mets selected RHPs Alex Valverde (Rays) and Carlos Ocampo (Cubs) in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft, but lost RHPs Allan Winans and Tommy Wilson to Atlanta and Seattle, respectively.
Mets acquire two pitchers in Rule 5 Draft - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 1h
There was a tiny bit of player movement amid the lockout.
New Mets GM may be a softball fanatic
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 1h
Billy Eppler, newly hired GM for the Mets, has been a lot of things during his time in baseball. He was a scout for the Rockies in the early 2000s, he was assistant general manager for the Yankees from 2012-14 and he was most recently the Angels GM from 2015-20.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: James McCann
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
Mets plan to scan your face! What will they do with this info? Surveillance? Monetize?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Mets Police has learned.. The New York Mets are partnering with facial recognition software Wicket to expand optional facial-ticketing at Citi Field. Beginning with Opening Day of the 2022 MLB seas…
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: James McCann
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Breaking News: Mets get 2 - lose 2 in Rule 5 Draft
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The lockout may have stopped Free Agent signings and the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft but the minor league portion was held this...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
On SNY’s Mets Hot Stove: @martinonyc says Buck Showalter interviewed “well” today and has a legit shot of getting the Mets’ managerial job. Martino also says he “likes” Showalter’s chancesBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Turns out Joe Espada had already interviewed with Mets, by the way. I heard Showalter interview today went …. I’ll tell you on hot stove in 30 secondsTV / Radio Network
-
One hour until tonight's episode of Mets Hot Stove with @gappleSNY, @martinonyc, @Jim_Duquette, and Terry Collins ⏰: 6:30 p.m.TV / Radio Network
-
Very nice thread here about parity in MLB. Turns out, it's pretty good even without a salary cap.We hear a lot about MLB lack of "competitive balance" and "parity" compared to other sports leagues, but I don't think it's true "Number of teams to win a title since X" isn't enough in my opinion, but going deeper shows it's still not an issue relative to NFL NBA NHL (thread)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: 453 is also Mark’s slugging percentage with runners in scoring position since 2020. This stat is from @TimothyRRyder of @TheAppleNYM Check out this amazin’ article that Tim wrote about newly-acquired Met Mark Canha and make sure to follow @TheAppleNYM 👇🏻 https://t.co/4INvedRwtqBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets