Experience and much-needed stability should point Mets to Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
Among the publicly known candidates, Buck Showalter stands out as the obvious favorite in our view. And the reasons are clear: 1. New York experience 2. Baseball IQ 3. Culture builder Seeing as this i
Mets Rumors: Pirates' Don Kelly Withdraws from Manager Hunt
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 25m
Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly has reportedly withdrawn from consideration for the New York Mets manager opening, per
Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 13m
Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in
Pros and cons to Mets potentially hiring Buck Showalter | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 44m
Jerry Blevins and Anthony Recker give pros and cons of what Buck Showalter would bring to the Mets. Todd Zeile says he's heard Showalter is a great communicator.
NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.
Mets add two, lose two in minor-league Rule 5 Draft
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
The Mets selected RHPs Alex Valverde (Rays) and Carlos Ocampo (Cubs) in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft, but lost RHPs Allan Winans and Tommy Wilson to Atlanta and Seattle, respectively.
Mets acquire two pitchers in Rule 5 Draft - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 3h
There was a tiny bit of player movement amid the lockout.
New Mets GM may be a softball fanatic
by: Matt Monagan — MLB: Mets 3h
Billy Eppler, newly hired GM for the Mets, has been a lot of things during his time in baseball. He was a scout for the Rockies in the early 2000s, he was assistant general manager for the Yankees from 2012-14 and he was most recently the Angels GM from 2015-20.
Mets first round of interviews is almost over. One interview tomorrow with a mystery candidate (not a mystery to the team, who have this person on the schedule, but to me). Buck Showalter did well today.
Mets first round of interviews is almost over. One interview tomorrow with a mystery candidate (not a mystery to the team, who have this person on the schedule, but to me). Buck Showalter did well today.
My understanding is the Mets have a managerial interview lined up for Thursday morning with a sixth candidate. Unclear who that candidate might be after Don Kelly withdrew his name.
My understanding is the Mets have a managerial interview lined up for Thursday morning with a sixth candidate. Unclear who that candidate might be after Don Kelly withdrew his name.
My understanding is the Mets have a managerial interview lined up for Thursday morning with a sixth candidate. Unclear who that candidate might be after Don Kelly withdrew his name.
My understanding is the Mets have a managerial interview lined up for Thursday morning with a sixth candidate. Unclear who that candidate might be after Don Kelly withdrew his name.
