Pros and cons to Mets potentially hiring Buck Showalter | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 44m

Jerry Blevins and Anthony Recker give pros and cons of what Buck Showalter would bring to the Mets. Todd Zeile says he's heard Showalter is a great communicator.

Mets Rumors: Pirates' Don Kelly Withdraws from Manager Hunt

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 25m

Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly has reportedly withdrawn from consideration for the New York Mets manager opening, per

Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 13m

Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in

Experience and much-needed stability should point Mets to Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

Among the publicly known candidates, Buck Showalter stands out as the obvious favorite in our view. And the reasons are clear: 1. New York experience 2. Baseball IQ 3. Culture builder Seeing as this i

NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.

Mets add two, lose two in minor-league Rule 5 Draft

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 3h

The Mets selected RHPs Alex Valverde (Rays) and Carlos Ocampo (Cubs) in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft, but lost RHPs Allan Winans and Tommy Wilson to Atlanta and Seattle, respectively.

Mets acquire two pitchers in Rule 5 Draft - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 3h

There was a tiny bit of player movement amid the lockout.

New Mets GM may be a softball fanatic

by: Matt Monagan MLB: Mets 3h

Billy Eppler, newly hired GM for the Mets, has been a lot of things during his time in baseball. He was a scout for the Rockies in the early 2000s, he was assistant general manager for the Yankees from 2012-14 and he was most recently the Angels GM from 2015-20.

    NetsDaily @NetsDaily 14m
    RT @martinonyc: Mets first round of interviews is almost over. One interview tomorrow with a mystery candidate (not a mystery to the team, who have this person on the schedule, but to me). Buck Showalter did well today.
    SNY @SNYtv 15m
    RT @martinonyc: Mets first round of interviews is almost over. One interview tomorrow with a mystery candidate (not a mystery to the team, who have this person on the schedule, but to me). Buck Showalter did well today.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 18m
    MYSTERY CANDIDATE SZN
    Mike Puma
    My understanding is the Mets have a managerial interview lined up for Thursday morning with a sixth candidate. Unclear who that candidate might be after Don Kelly withdrew his name.
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 19m
    We got a mystery candidate! #LGM
    Mike Puma
    We got a mystery candidate! #LGM
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 19m
    oh baby. A mystery candidate! #Mets
    Mike Puma
    oh baby. A mystery candidate! #Mets
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 19m
    My understanding is the Mets have a managerial interview lined up for Thursday morning with a sixth candidate. Unclear who that candidate might be after Don Kelly withdrew his name.
