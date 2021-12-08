- IN
Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”
Mets Rumors: Pirates' Don Kelly Withdraws from Manager Hunt
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 2h
Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly has reportedly withdrawn from consideration for the New York Mets manager opening, per
MLB Insider Andy Martino on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck Showalter interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the job.
Mets Interview Joe Espada In Managerial Search; Don Kelly Withdraws From Consideration
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets have interviewed Astros' bench coach Joe Espada as part of their ongoing managerial search, reports Andy Martino of …
Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 2h
Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in
Experience and much-needed stability should point Mets to Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
Among the publicly known candidates, Buck Showalter stands out as the obvious favorite in our view. And the reasons are clear: 1. New York experience 2. Baseball IQ 3. Culture builder Seeing as this i
NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.
Mets add two, lose two in minor-league Rule 5 Draft
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 5h
The Mets selected RHPs Alex Valverde (Rays) and Carlos Ocampo (Cubs) in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft, but lost RHPs Allan Winans and Tommy Wilson to Atlanta and Seattle, respectively.
Mystery candidate?… #Mets #LGM #LFGM #metsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
Mets first round of interviews is almost over. One interview tomorrow with a mystery candidate (not a mystery to the team, who have this person on the schedule, but to me). Buck Showalter did well today.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Joelsherman1: Thought Don Kelly would be an interesting candidate for #Mets job. Well-regarded in industry. Was #Tigers teammates with Scherzer from 2010-14. Heard they were close. Their manager in ’14 … Brad Aumus, who is still in mix for NYM job.Blogger / Podcaster
Hope everything is okay with Kelly. I will say that I didn’t really think he was an option but the #Mets saw something in him. #LGMHeard that Don Kelly withdrew his name from consideration to be the #Mets manager for personal reasons.Blogger / Podcaster
Who's in the mix for the A's & Mets managerial openings? @jonmorosi has the latest.TV / Radio Network
RT @VictorRojas: @HowieRose He also interviewed with Billy and the Angels prior to ‘19 season before Maddon got the gig. Clearly there’s a comfort level between the two or he wouldn’t be in the mix. He’d be my pick.TV / Radio Personality
