Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview

by: Doric Sam Bleacher Report 1m

The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.

Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”

MLB Insider Andy Martino on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck Showalter interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the job.

Mets Interview Joe Espada In Managerial Search; Don Kelly Withdraws From Consideration

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3h

The Mets have interviewed Astros' bench coach Joe Espada as part of their ongoing managerial search, reports Andy Martino of …

Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 4h

Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in

Experience and much-needed stability should point Mets to Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

Among the publicly known candidates, Buck Showalter stands out as the obvious favorite in our view. And the reasons are clear: 1. New York experience 2. Baseball IQ 3. Culture builder Seeing as this i

NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 6h

In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.

Mets add two, lose two in minor-league Rule 5 Draft

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 6h

The Mets selected RHPs Alex Valverde (Rays) and Carlos Ocampo (Cubs) in the minor-league Rule 5 Draft, but lost RHPs Allan Winans and Tommy Wilson to Atlanta and Seattle, respectively.

