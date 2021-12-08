- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets MiLB Rule 5 Draft Results
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
Yesterday the MiLB Rule 5 draft took place with the Mets gaining and losing two pitchers. The Mets lost Tommy Wilson and Allen Winans and gained Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo. The Mets picked the 25 year old Alex Valverde from the Rays as their first pick. Valverde pitched to a 4.88 ERA at AA […]
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview
by: Doric Sam — Bleacher Report 4h
The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.
Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 7h
“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”
MLB Insider Andy Martino on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck Showalter interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the job.
Mets Interview Joe Espada In Managerial Search; Don Kelly Withdraws From Consideration
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
The Mets have interviewed Astros' bench coach Joe Espada as part of their ongoing managerial search, reports Andy Martino of …
Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 8h
Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in
Experience and much-needed stability should point Mets to Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 9h
Among the publicly known candidates, Buck Showalter stands out as the obvious favorite in our view. And the reasons are clear: 1. New York experience 2. Baseball IQ 3. Culture builder Seeing as this i
NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 10h
In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets MiLB Rule 5 Draft Results https://t.co/SZ6Ljca7JYBlog / Website
-
RT @nypostsports: Buck Showalter leaves Mets 'pretty impressed' after first interview https://t.co/0sc8eLympQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Danny Duffy eyeing June return, likely in relief, after undergoing flexor surgery in October https://t.co/HloQdr91dR https://t.co/htBKP1gPBiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Unemployed + loves baseball + management experience + familiar with New York + unafraid of pressure ... the Mets next manager is going to be @NYCMayor de Blasio.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Now it all makes sense why Pusha T said: “I’m Yasiel Puig, I’m in another league”Puig has a 1-year deal with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO. He gets the $1M max salary for foreign player. @Jeeho_1 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Puig has a 1-year deal with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO. He gets the $1M max salary for foreign player. @Jeeho_1 1stBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets