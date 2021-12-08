New York Mets

Mets MiLB Rule 5 Draft Results

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

Yesterday the MiLB Rule 5 draft took place with the Mets gaining and losing two pitchers. The Mets lost Tommy Wilson and Allen Winans and gained Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo. The Mets picked the 25 year old Alex Valverde from the Rays as their first pick. Valverde pitched to a 4.88 ERA at AA […]

Bleacher Report
Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview

by: Doric Sam Bleacher Report 4h

The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.

New York Post
Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7h

“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”

SNY.tv
MLB Insider Andy Martino on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck Showalter interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the job.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets Interview Joe Espada In Managerial Search; Don Kelly Withdraws From Consideration

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 7h

The Mets have interviewed Astros' bench coach Joe Espada as part of their ongoing managerial search, reports Andy Martino of …

Mets Merized
Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 8h

Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in

Newsday
Experience and much-needed stability should point Mets to Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 9h

Among the publicly known candidates, Buck Showalter stands out as the obvious favorite in our view. And the reasons are clear: 1. New York experience 2. Baseball IQ 3. Culture builder Seeing as this i

Lohud
NY Mets Rule 5 draft: Alex Valverde, Carlos Ocampo selected

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 10h

In the minor league version of the Rule 5 draft, the Mets took pitchers Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo while also losing two arms.

