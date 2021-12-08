- IN
Mets manager search: Mystery candidate to interview as another drops out of consideration - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 49m
The New York Mets are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas, who has joined the New York Yankees as third base coach.
MLB rumors: Who might join ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter on Mets coaching staff - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 28m
Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter could be the next manager of the New York Mets.
Kevin Howard: NY Mets director of player development chat
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
MLB's minor leagues are making headlines these days, with Matt Allan's status included. Mets director of player development Kevin Howard talks it all.
Mets MiLB Rule 5 Draft Results
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4h
Yesterday the MiLB Rule 5 draft took place with the Mets gaining and losing two pitchers. The Mets lost Tommy Wilson and Allen Winans and gained Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo. The Mets picked the 25 year old Alex Valverde from the Rays as their first pick. Valverde pitched to a 4.88 ERA at AA […]
Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview
by: Doric Sam — Bleacher Report 6h
The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.
Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 9h
“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”
MLB Insider Andy Martino on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 9h
On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck Showalter interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the job.
Mets Interview Joe Espada In Managerial Search; Don Kelly Withdraws From Consideration
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 9h
The Mets have interviewed Astros' bench coach Joe Espada as part of their ongoing managerial search, reports Andy Martino of …
Don Kelly Withdraws From Mets Managerial Search
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 10h
Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly is withdrawing his name from consideration of the Mets manager opening due to personal reasons, Joel Sherman reports.Kelly was scheduled to possibly in
