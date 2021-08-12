- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yesterday (12/8/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio off active roster.
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 4 Aguilas Cibaenas 2 ( Box Score ) David Thompson , 1B - late de...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2019
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 3m
I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at: 1) How Mets kiddies drafted in rounds 1 thru 5 panned out, and 2) Whi...
The billion-dollar day: Inside the wildest 24 hours in MLB free agent history
by: Jeff Passan, ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 45m
With the lockout looming, teams were looking to lock down big-name free agents. On Nov. 28 and 29, they did so in dramatic -- and expensive -- fashion.
Morning Briefing: Mets Impressed With Showalter Following Interview
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans!Yesterday, managerial candidate Buck Showalter interviewed with Mets team officials on a Zoom Meeting. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post reports that a person
MLB rumors: 1 ex-Yankees player vouches for another in Mets manager search - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler might tap into his New York Yankees roots to hire the club's new manager.
Kevin Howard: NY Mets director of player development chat
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 4h
MLB's minor leagues are making headlines these days, with Matt Allan's status included. Mets director of player development Kevin Howard talks it all.
Mets MiLB Rule 5 Draft Results
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 6h
Yesterday the MiLB Rule 5 draft took place with the Mets gaining and losing two pitchers. The Mets lost Tommy Wilson and Allen Winans and gained Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo. The Mets picked the 25 year old Alex Valverde from the Rays as their first pick. Valverde pitched to a 4.88 ERA at AA […]
Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview
by: Doric Sam — Bleacher Report 9h
The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.
Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 11h
“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @SouthSideSox: Dylan Cease Has Worlds of Potential Elite pitch metrics across the board and a little bit of old-fashioned fine-tuning could create a monster. @TimothyRRyder offers a roadmap for the young starter to get there. https://t.co/RBpR2c6Il0 https://t.co/5BAEOLK11gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A “mystery candidate” will interview today for the #Mets managerial job. Any guesses who it might be? I’m gonna go with Ron Washington. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Grab the extra-long stepladder #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ybAc7svwWwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: On Mets Hot Stove, @gappleSNY, Terry Collins & @Jim_Duquette discuss Buck Showalter's candidacy for Mets manager, while @martinonyc reports that Showalter interviewed well for the position today https://t.co/jCF3Z3q5ld https://t.co/CBsWLXrWSoTV / Radio Personality
-
ICYMI the Mets are installing all this new high tech stuff to make your life easier because they are cool like that. Mets plan to scan your face! What will they do with this info? Surveillance? Monetize? https://t.co/G9btzCTRx5 via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Six years ago today, the Mets signed veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and traded Jon Niese to the Pirates for Neil Walker.Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets