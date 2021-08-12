New York Mets

Yesterday (12/8/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio off active roster.

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 4 Aguilas Cibaenas 2 ( Box Score ) David Thompson , 1B - late de...

Mack's Mets
68833495_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2019

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 3m

I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at:  1) How Mets kiddies drafted in rounds 1 thru 5 panned out, and  2) Whi...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
69548946_thumbnail

The billion-dollar day: Inside the wildest 24 hours in MLB free agent history

by: Jeff Passan, ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 45m

With the lockout looming, teams were looking to lock down big-name free agents. On Nov. 28 and 29, they did so in dramatic -- and expensive -- fashion.

Mets Merized
68907998_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets Impressed With Showalter Following Interview

by: Ben Reimer Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!Yesterday, managerial candidate Buck Showalter interviewed with Mets team officials on a Zoom Meeting. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post reports that a person

nj.com
69077284_thumbnail

MLB rumors: 1 ex-Yankees player vouches for another in Mets manager search - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler might tap into his New York Yankees roots to hire the club's new manager.

North Jersey
69546404_thumbnail

Kevin Howard: NY Mets director of player development chat

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 4h

MLB's minor leagues are making headlines these days, with Matt Allan's status included. Mets director of player development Kevin Howard talks it all.

Mets Junkies
69545343_thumbnail

Mets MiLB Rule 5 Draft Results

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 6h

Yesterday the MiLB Rule 5 draft took place with the Mets gaining and losing two pitchers. The Mets lost Tommy Wilson and Allen Winans and gained Alex Valverde and Carlos Ocampo. The Mets picked the 25 year old Alex Valverde from the Rays as their first pick. Valverde pitched to a 4.88 ERA at AA […]

Bleacher Report
69543094_thumbnail

Report: Buck Showalter Left Mets Officials 'Pretty Impressed' in Managerial Interview

by: Doric Sam Bleacher Report 9h

The New York Mets' search for a new manager is ongoing, but team officials reportedly came away happy from an interview Wednesday.

New York Post
69539705_thumbnail

Buck Showalter leaves Mets ‘pretty impressed’ after first interview

by: Mike Puma New York Post 11h

“They were pretty impressed with Buck today,” said a person with knowledge of Showalter’s interview. “It went really well.”

