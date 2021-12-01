- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2019
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at: 1) How Mets kiddies drafted in rounds 1 thru 5 panned out, and 2) Whi...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Kevin Howard Analytically Revamping Mets Player Development
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 2m
Welcome to MetsMinors.net - Your Home For Full Coverage of the Mets Minors!
MLB roundtable: The most surprising signing from the pre-lockout free-agent frenzy - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 13m
There was a bevy of free agent signings prior to the lockout, which one surprised us the most?
UnforMETable: Pedro Feliciano
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
Perpetual Pedro was a figurative—and almost literal—fixture in the Mets bullpen for several years.
Four Mets Players Hoping For Another Fast Start in 2022
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 59m
As the New York Mets entered the 2021 All-Star break, many of us were excited to be watching a first-place team take the field each night. Their 48-40 first-half record was a direct result from a
MLB rumors: Mets interview ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter as mystery candidate emerges | Latest updates, buzz - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
The New York Mets are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas, who has since joined the New York Yankees as third base coach.
A mystery candidate for manager, one candidate withdraws, and the second round is coming up
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 1h
Buck Showalter remains the favorite to become the next manager of the Mets
Greatest Rule 5 draft picks of all-time
by: Steve Wright — Franchise Sports 1h
Some huge names have been taken in the Rule 5 Draft. [...]
MLB Lockout Reactions. Plus: Who Is Going to Manage the Mets?
by: CC Sabathia — The Ringer 2h
CC and Ryan also share their Super Bowl predictions and discuss the status of the NBA contenders as we approach Christmas Day
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
"The #Mets have a new coordinator of minor league analytics: Daniel Schoenfeld. He’ll lead a team of individual analysts in the minors. Each affiliate will have its own analyst, someone to create advanced reports and answer different types of baseball questions using numbers."I recently talked to Mets director of player development Kevin Howard. Among the topics in here: -Minor-league housing -When Matt Allan will return to the mound -An analytics upgrade in the minors https://t.co/b6qCPJMvyQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: A look at some of the freebies…. https://t.co/gbhIhdhgC0Super Fan
-
RT @PetitePhD: I don’t feel I know enough to say whether Buck Showalter is the right person to manage the Mets, but one thing I do know is that as a former Baltimorean (and honestly still one at heart), I will never forget this moment. https://t.co/gYn3XBOu1FBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI https://t.co/PdfV3uWp6p… 30 yrs ago Gene Michael pivoted to Showalter and away from his instinct to hire an experienced manager to address the #Yankees dysfunction. Now 1 of Michael's disciples must decide if Showalter's experience best fits the Mets needs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Writing to Steve Cohen and asking him to extend Brandon Nimmo in dogecoinBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kevin Howard Analytically Revamping Mets Player Development https://t.co/H5TDnPpbDkBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets