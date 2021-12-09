- IN
FOCO: Max Scherzer Next Stop Bobblehead
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
Forever Collectibles (FOCO) has done it again!Welcome the newest Mets superstar by adding this Max Scherzer Next Stop Bobblehead to your lineup!The Holiday season is here, and the Mets kee
Trevor May talks MLB lockout, Mets managerial search
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 48m
Mets reliever Trevor May joined Tiki and Tierney on Tuesday to discuss the MLB lockout, and what he hopes to see in the team’s next manager.
Mets' Eduardo Escobar is quite the interesting player - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 48m
Escobar is certainly someone Mets fans should familiarize themselves with.
10 moments that earned Hodges' call to Hall
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Gil Hodges' election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame may have been overdue in the eyes of many, but it was nonetheless treasured by his family, his friends, and multiple generations of baseball fans. Hodges’ career spanned decades, from his teenage years through an American war
Mets Matters: Canha Primed For Big Season, The Search Continues
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2h
Moves to make the New York Mets more competitive for next season are beginning to bear fruit, with the Citi Field side securing a big-money deal to snap up Max Scherzer on a massive contract.M
Who Should Manage the New York Mets?
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 2h
New episodes of Shea Station drop weekly during the offseason, brought to you by Jomboy Media.Find us on:Spotify - https://tinyurl.com/jmssspotApple Podcasts...
New Era’s Cries For Help: Mets Snow Cap
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
New Era needs help. They seem to be feel pressured to introduce a new terrible cap almost every day. It’s OK guys, you really don’t need to. This design from earlier in the week.
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter interviewed 'well'; list set to be cut down | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
The Mets interviewed another pair of managerial candidates on Wednesday in Buck Showalter and Bob Geren as their first round of conversations are set to come
Edgardo Alfonzo Should Be Part Of Mets 2022 Coaching Staff
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
When you look at the New York Mets 1999-2000 teams, Bobby Valentine carefully built in coaching staffs. Yes, he brought in the best coaches he could find (and/or were forced upon him), but he did s…
Eduardo Perez was a finalist for the Mets’ managerial job after the 2019 season but is not the current “mystery” candidate Regardless, he is close with Joe Espada and Buck Showalter and told me why both individuals would be a “great fit” for the role. Story dropping soonBeat Writer / Columnist
Stop by the Lourdes Armory Team store this Saturday (12/11) and Sunday (12/12) from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM to get your picture taken with Rowdy Claus! 📸 Don't forget to bring a new, unwrapped toy with you so we can pack Rowdy Claus' satchel for the holidays 🎁Minors
Among 65 players with a min. 1,500 PAs with the #Mets, Asdrúbal Cabrera is tied with Bernard Gilkey for the 18th-highest OPS+ in club history at 117. @Metsmerized #LGM6 years ago today, the Mets signed veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. https://t.co/JS8iRojXKQBlogger / Podcaster
Mets are nearing the end of the first round of interviews today. There’s a case for Beltran but the list of known candidates appropriately reflects a desire for more experience with the rising roster: Showalter, Ausmus, Geren, Espada, QuatraroCameron Maybin wants the Mets to re-hire Carlos Beltran as manager. https://t.co/6SLzydy2GWBeat Writer / Columnist
#MaimonidesPark appreciation post. 😍 @BKCyclones | @MiLBMinors
May gave his thoughts on a salary cap, and what he wants to see in the Mets next manager: https://t.co/rIo1DI1vUMTV / Radio Network
