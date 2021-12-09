New York Mets

Mack's Mets
69562131_thumbnail

Player Profile: Jake Mangum

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here is a look at Mets Prospect,  Jake Mangum . Background ,  Stats ,  Videos . Back ground:  C F/RF, Bats Both, Throws Left, DOB 3...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
69564921_thumbnail

Mets interviewing Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough for manager job

by: Justin Tasch New York Post 22m

The Mets' sixth and likely final first-round interview for their manager vacancy is Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, The Post's Joel Sherman reports.

SNY.tv
69564743_thumbnail

Sources: With Buck Showalter in strong position, final round of Mets managerial interviews could begin as soon as this weekend

by: @snytv SNY.tv 25m

The next step will be in-person interviews and will include New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. Cohen was not directly involved in the first phase.

WFAN
69564735_thumbnail

Mets to interview Dodgers 1B coach Clayton McCullough

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 25m

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets will wrap up their first round of managerial interviews with Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

League of Justice
69564496_thumbnail

Rami’s Roundup: George Steinbrenner was a Kid in a Candy Shop on Free Agent Market, Yanks Fans Frustrated by Son Hal

by: Rami Lavi League of Justice 32m

Rami Lavi focuses this week's roundup on the stalled talks between MLB owners and the players, who is to blame? Plus, why some Yankees fans are still unsure of owner Hal Steinbrenner's game plan.

Mets Merized
69564375_thumbnail

Report: Dodgers’ Coach Clayton McCullough Interviews for Mets Managerial Job

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 36m

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough interviewed on Thursday for the Mets managerial opening.McCullough joins Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter,

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
nj.com
56750570_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Identity of mystery Mets manager candidate is revealed - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 43m

The New York Mets are interviewing candidates to replace former manager Luis Rojas, who was let go after the 2021 season.

Metro News
69416297_thumbnail

Mets manager search: Buck Showalter interviewed 'well'; list set to be cut down | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

The Mets interviewed another pair of managerial candidates on Wednesday in Buck Showalter and Bob Geren as their first round of conversations are set to come

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets