Mets interviewing Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough for manager job
by: Justin Tasch — New York Post 19m
The Mets' sixth and likely final first-round interview for their manager vacancy is Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, The Post's Joel Sherman reports.
Sources: With Buck Showalter in strong position, final round of Mets managerial interviews could begin as soon as this weekend
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 22m
The next step will be in-person interviews and will include New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. Cohen was not directly involved in the first phase.
Rami’s Roundup: George Steinbrenner was a Kid in a Candy Shop on Free Agent Market, Yanks Fans Frustrated by Son Hal
by: Rami Lavi — League of Justice 30m
Rami Lavi focuses this week's roundup on the stalled talks between MLB owners and the players, who is to blame? Plus, why some Yankees fans are still unsure of owner Hal Steinbrenner's game plan.
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter interviewed 'well'; list set to be cut down | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
The Mets interviewed another pair of managerial candidates on Wednesday in Buck Showalter and Bob Geren as their first round of conversations are set to come
Player Profile: Jake Mangum
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here is a look at Mets Prospect, Jake Mangum . Background , Stats , Videos . Back ground: C F/RF, Bats Both, Throws Left, DOB 3...
