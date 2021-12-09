- IN
Steve Cohen preparing to soon speak with Mets’ managerial finalists
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4m
Steve Cohen is waiting to speak with two or three lucky finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening.
Poll: Who do you want to see as the next Mets manager?
by: Other — Mets 360 50m
A blast from the past with a twist! Recently, SNY reported that a Mystery candidate, will be interviewing for the open Mets managerial job today. Another shot for Carlos Beltran?
Should Carlos Beltran have been candidate for Mets managerial position? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On BNNY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins and Anthony McCarron if they believe Carlos Beltran deserves a job as a manager in the future and if now would have been the right time for the Mets to try again with him at the head of the club.
Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough has virtual interview with Mets, source says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
The Mets expect to start their final round of managerial interviews by early next week, after a virtual meeting Thursday with Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough likely completed the first rou
MLB Insider on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the manager job....
Mets Interview Clayton McCullough
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets interviewed Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough for their managerial vacancy. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets Expected to Land BIG Starting Pitcher (New York Mets News & Rumors)
New York Mets News & Rumors
Jeff Passan's...
Tom Seaver Was An Elite Power Pitcher
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Tom Seaver was one of the most dominant power pitchers of all time. His peers and people around the game reflect on his elite ability. Check out http://m.mlb...
