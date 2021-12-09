New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
69576242_thumbnail

The Kid 'demanded greatness' with Mets

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 48m

Dwight Gooden was talking about The Kid, Gary Carter, a couple of days before the anniversary of the Expos trading Carter to the Mets, as big and important a trade as the Mets ever made. Gooden was remembering the time when he was a kid, a 19-year-old becoming the youngest

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
68907998_thumbnail

The Six Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

That title reads like a '60s animated Christmas movie.But before the holidays officially arrive, the Mets will look to hire a manager as their players have been locked out by MLB owners during

New York Post
69573731_thumbnail

Steve Cohen preparing to soon speak with Mets’ managerial finalists

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Steve Cohen is waiting to speak with two or three lucky finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening. 

Mets 360

Poll: Who do you want to see as the next Mets manager?

by: Other Mets 360 4h

A blast from the past with a twist! Recently, SNY reported that a Mystery candidate, will be interviewing for the open Mets managerial job today. Another shot for Carlos Beltran?

SNY.tv
69572469_thumbnail

Should Carlos Beltran have been candidate for Mets managerial position? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 4h

On BNNY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins and Anthony McCarron if they believe Carlos Beltran deserves a job as a manager in the future and if now would have been the right time for the Mets to try again with him at the head of the club.

Newsday
69572203_thumbnail

Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough has virtual interview with Mets, source says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

The Mets expect to start their final round of managerial interviews by early next week, after a virtual meeting Thursday with Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough likely completed the first rou

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
SNY Mets

MLB Insider on Buck Showalter's impressive interview with Mets | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5h

On Mets Hot Stove, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino breaks the news that Buck interviewed well today and thinks he has a very good chance to get the manager job....

MLB Trade Rumors
69569458_thumbnail

Mets Interview Clayton McCullough

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 6h

The Mets interviewed Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough for their managerial vacancy. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets