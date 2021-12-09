The Kid 'demanded greatness' with Mets

I would love to hear about these downgrades. Also lol at calling Max Scherzer "a nice piece to the rotation"

Yankee fans are always very quick to fetishize the Mets. They won 77 games last year. They added a nice piece to the rotation. The other two additions are downgrades from what they had in 2021. They have a long way to go before even reaching the level of the “bad” 2021 Yankees.