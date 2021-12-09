New York Mets

All the reasons why Buck Showalter is the right manager for these Mets

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 23m

Now that the Mets have completed their first round of manager interviews with a plan to have two or three candidates face a second round that will include Steve Cohen, let’s explore why I believe...

nj.com
69443588_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter tops Mets’ list after 1st round of interviews, so what’s next? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

The New York Mets interviewed six candidates to replace manager Luis Rojas, who was let go after the 2021 season.

Mets Junkies
69579019_thumbnail

Mets Sign Jesus Vargas

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 5h

According to Jacob Resnick, the Mets have signed Jesus Vargas to a minor league deal. The 23 year old pitched to a 8-5 record with a 4.40 ERA in High-A. Over 102.1 innings, he struck out 88 and had a 1.12 WHIP. Main attraction over his minor league career is his control. The 23 year […]

Barstool Sports
69577790_thumbnail

On This Date in Sports December 10, 1971: Nolan Ryan Traded | Barstool Sports

by: Frank The Tank Barstool Sports 7h

In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comIn one of the most infamous trades in baseball history, the New York Mets ship Nolan Ryan and three prospects to the California Angels for Jim Fregosi. F...

MLB: Mets.com
69576242_thumbnail

The Kid 'demanded greatness' with Mets

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 8h

Dwight Gooden was talking about The Kid, Gary Carter, a couple of days before the anniversary of the Expos trading Carter to the Mets, as big and important a trade as the Mets ever made. Gooden was remembering the time when he was a kid, a 19-year-old becoming the youngest

Mets Merized
68907998_thumbnail

The Six Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 9h

That title reads like a '60s animated Christmas movie.But before the holidays officially arrive, the Mets will look to hire a manager as their players have been locked out by MLB owners during

New York Post
69573731_thumbnail

Steve Cohen preparing to soon speak with Mets’ managerial finalists

by: Mike Puma New York Post 10h

Steve Cohen is waiting to speak with two or three lucky finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening. 

Mets 360

Poll: Who do you want to see as the next Mets manager?

by: Other Mets 360 11h

A blast from the past with a twist! Recently, SNY reported that a Mystery candidate, will be interviewing for the open Mets managerial job today. Another shot for Carlos Beltran?

