- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
All the reasons why Buck Showalter is the right manager for these Mets
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 23m
Now that the Mets have completed their first round of manager interviews with a plan to have two or three candidates face a second round that will include Steve Cohen, let’s explore why I believe...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter tops Mets’ list after 1st round of interviews, so what’s next? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
The New York Mets interviewed six candidates to replace manager Luis Rojas, who was let go after the 2021 season.
Mets Sign Jesus Vargas
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 5h
According to Jacob Resnick, the Mets have signed Jesus Vargas to a minor league deal. The 23 year old pitched to a 8-5 record with a 4.40 ERA in High-A. Over 102.1 innings, he struck out 88 and had a 1.12 WHIP. Main attraction over his minor league career is his control. The 23 year […]
On This Date in Sports December 10, 1971: Nolan Ryan Traded | Barstool Sports
by: Frank The Tank — Barstool Sports 7h
In collaboration with the Sportsecyclopedia.comIn one of the most infamous trades in baseball history, the New York Mets ship Nolan Ryan and three prospects to the California Angels for Jim Fregosi. F...
The Kid 'demanded greatness' with Mets
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 8h
Dwight Gooden was talking about The Kid, Gary Carter, a couple of days before the anniversary of the Expos trading Carter to the Mets, as big and important a trade as the Mets ever made. Gooden was remembering the time when he was a kid, a 19-year-old becoming the youngest
The Six Mets Managerial Candidates
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 9h
That title reads like a '60s animated Christmas movie.But before the holidays officially arrive, the Mets will look to hire a manager as their players have been locked out by MLB owners during
Steve Cohen preparing to soon speak with Mets’ managerial finalists
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 10h
Steve Cohen is waiting to speak with two or three lucky finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening.
Poll: Who do you want to see as the next Mets manager?
by: Other — Mets 360 11h
A blast from the past with a twist! Recently, SNY reported that a Mystery candidate, will be interviewing for the open Mets managerial job today. Another shot for Carlos Beltran?
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
December 10 is a huge day in #Mets transaction history. One of their best and worst took place. #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/gnT2uqrQtbBlogger / Podcaster
-
Demaryius Thomas, 4-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Denver Broncos who retired this year, RIP. 33.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ThomasBrice2017: @RealDekker is a many of many words especially for the @opw_uk roster. What does he have to say about his nemesis the natural born fighter @RPDFighter? Well find out here and I am sure @RPDFighter we haven't heard the last from him when it comes to the unforgettable @RealDekker. https://t.co/tfZrwP2cX9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ChrisIseman: STUNNER Ron Harper Jr. buzzer-beating three from half court sends Rutgers to upset win over No. 1 Purdue https://t.co/LeSqXCdUiMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @greg_prince: Happy Bruce Boisclair’s Birthday to all who celebrate.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Sign Jesus Vargas https://t.co/kr6VxPX5XcBlog / Website
- More Mets Tweets