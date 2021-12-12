New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
The Buck Should Stop at Citi Field

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 3h

Mike Silva breaks down the final candidates for the Mets managerial job. He tells you why Buck Showalter is the right fit and why it would be dangerous for Billy Eppler to choose anyone else. He rounds out the show talking about how Kevin Gausman turning down the Mets puts them in a tough spot to...

Mack's Mets
Right now… the Top 5 Third Basemen in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 25m

  1.  Jace Jung      6-1      190      Texas Tech 2021 Texas Tech stat line - 56-G, 208-AB, 45- K, 49-BB, .337, 1.159-OPS, .46...

The Mets Police
New Era’s Cries For Help: Mets Holly Cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 55m

New Era, I kinda get this one.  Maybe it would be fun to wear in December, but why does it have a 1986 Patch?  Do you just have a ton of 1986 patches taking up space in the warehouse? You really do…

Mets Merized
OTD 1975: Rusty Staub Dealt to Detroit

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 1h

In between the regretful trades of Nolan Ryan to Anaheim in 1972 and Tom Seaver to Cincinnati in 1977 was the departure of one of the most beloved players in franchise history.Months before th

Mets 360

How should the Mets handle David Peterson in 2022?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3h

The Apple

What to Do About J.D. Davis

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 3h

Mets have a decision to make on enigmatic slugger...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 12, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

nj.com
It might actually wake up Hal Steinbrenner (and help Yankees) if Mets hire Buck Showalter | Klapisch - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter is getting closer to being hired by the New York Mets. That would be good news in two boroughs - Queens and the Bronx.

