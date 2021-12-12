New York Mets

New York Mets Videos
69657028_thumbnail

Billy Wagner Was a Savage on the Mound

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Hear from former major leaguers about how much of a force Billy Wagner was on the mound during his playing days.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full...

CBS Sports
69660068_thumbnail

Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro finalists for the job, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 11m

The Mets should be making a final decision soon

Mets Merized
69659983_thumbnail

Showalter, Espada, Quatraro Advance to Second Round of Manager Interviews

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 14m

Multiple reports Sunday revealed the three finalist for the Mets' managerial position: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Reports from Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Tim Healey all cont

Bleacher Report
69658803_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Manager Job

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 49m

The New York Mets are reportedly moving closer to naming a manager. According to

MLB Trade Rumors
69658458_thumbnail

Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Mets’ Managerial Job

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets' managerial search has moved on to the next stage, with Buck Showalter and Joe Espada making up the …

Official New York Mets Blog
69657045_thumbnail

Mission Complete, Gil Hodges is a Baseball Hall of Famer

by: New York Mets MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h

By Jay Horwitz

WFAN
69656185_thumbnail

Report: Buck Showalter finalist for Mets manager

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Buck Showalter is a finalist for the Mets manager position, and a decision could come by the end of this week.

New York Post
69655652_thumbnail

Buck Showalter among finalists for Mets’ manager job

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 2h

It is not publicly known whether the Mets intended to whittle six first-round interviews down to two or three.

