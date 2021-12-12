- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro finalists for the job, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 10m
The Mets should be making a final decision soon
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Showalter, Espada, Quatraro Advance to Second Round of Manager Interviews
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 13m
Multiple reports Sunday revealed the three finalist for the Mets' managerial position: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Reports from Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Tim Healey all cont
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Manager Job
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 48m
The New York Mets are reportedly moving closer to naming a manager. According to
Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Mets’ Managerial Job
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 59m
The Mets' managerial search has moved on to the next stage, with Buck Showalter and Joe Espada making up the …
Mission Complete, Gil Hodges is a Baseball Hall of Famer
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h
By Jay Horwitz
Billy Wagner Was a Savage on the Mound
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
Hear from former major leaguers about how much of a force Billy Wagner was on the mound during his playing days.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full...
Report: Buck Showalter finalist for Mets manager
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Buck Showalter is a finalist for the Mets manager position, and a decision could come by the end of this week.
Buck Showalter among finalists for Mets’ manager job
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
It is not publicly known whether the Mets intended to whittle six first-round interviews down to two or three.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @lguillorme: Friendly reminder to @MLB , The players are the game!! #fact #realityBlogger / Podcaster
-
bump.. https://t.co/idPeYdms9RBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNY_Mets: Out of these three, who is your choice for Mets manager? https://t.co/j7elsXmGvrTV / Radio Network
-
In Philly and the bartender at the brewery said “my buddy is a huge Mets fan and he loves your hat and this drink is on him.” Even in enemy territory, we are mighty. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Expectation is the #Mets are going to take the whole week to vet their final 3 candidates. So decision might not come until next week. Showalter enters final leg as significant frontrunner. Eppler is a big fan of Espada dating to mutual #Yankees days. Still, Buck’s job to loseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jackwramsey: I think some people are really underselling Joe Espada’s résumé. MiLB managing experience, Team Puerto Rico WBC coach with Nido, Diaz, Lindor, etx., work under Girardi, Baker, and Hinch, only 46. Would be a really solid hire.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets