Mets narrow managerial search down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are the finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening, a source familiar with their process said Sunday. That trio will interview in person with owner Steve C
Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter are finalists for Mets’ manager
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m
Buck Showalter is considered the favorite for the managerial opening.
Mets manager list cut to 3 finalists (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- The Mets have whittled their list of manager candidates down to three, inviting Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro for second-round interviews, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The Mets did not confirm the list as they are not commenting on the ongoing process. Team owner
New York Mets have their finalists for managerial opening
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
The New York Mets are changing the perception of how their offseason has been. Once Billy Eppler took over as the new general manager, the Mets have been m...
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro finalists for the job, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 3h
The Mets should be making a final decision soon
Showalter, Espada, Quatraro Advance to Second Round of Manager Interviews
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3h
Multiple reports Sunday revealed the three finalist for the Mets' managerial position: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Reports from Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Tim Healey all cont
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Manager Job
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 3h
The New York Mets are reportedly moving closer to naming a manager. According to
Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Mets’ Managerial Job
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets' managerial search has moved on to the next stage, with Buck Showalter and Joe Espada making up the …
RT @ragazzoreport: ICYMI: The Mets made a serious play to sign both Max Scherzer AND Kevin Gausman. But after Gausman signed with the Blue Jays, where can they turn for more starting pitching help? https://t.co/BkMNmrtBpYBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets have narrowed things down to 3 finalists in their managerial job: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro https://t.co/SlTrfWRB5rBeat Writer / Columnist
Who do you want as Mets manager?Super Fan
The Mets have named Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter as finalists for their managerial vacancy and are expected to make a decision this week. https://t.co/Y6J606PYC6Blogger / Podcaster
