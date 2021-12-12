New York Mets

New York Post
69665238_thumbnail

Former Mets star Noah Syndergaard settles into life in Los Angeles

by: Post Staff New York Post 2h

Los Angeles Angels pitcher — and former New York Met — Noah Syndergaard was seen arriving at LAX and then shopping at a local Whole Foods.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Amazin' Avenue
69663526_thumbnail

Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter are finalists for Mets’ manager

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Buck Showalter is considered the favorite for the managerial opening.

Newsday
69661076_thumbnail

Mets narrow managerial search down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 4h

Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are the finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening, a source familiar with their process said Sunday. That trio will interview in person with owner Steve C

MLB: Mets.com
69660632_thumbnail

Mets manager list cut to 3 finalists (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5h

NEW YORK -- The Mets have whittled their list of manager candidates down to three, inviting Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro for second-round interviews, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The Mets did not confirm the list as they are not commenting on the ongoing process. Team owner

Call To The Pen

New York Mets have their finalists for managerial opening

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 5h

The New York Mets are changing the perception of how their offseason has been. Once Billy Eppler took over as the new general manager, the Mets have been m...

CBS Sports
69660068_thumbnail

Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro finalists for the job, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 5h

The Mets should be making a final decision soon

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
69659983_thumbnail

Showalter, Espada, Quatraro Advance to Second Round of Manager Interviews

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 5h

Multiple reports Sunday revealed the three finalist for the Mets' managerial position: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro. Reports from Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Tim Healey all cont

Bleacher Report
69658803_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada Among Finalists For Manager Job

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 6h

The New York Mets are reportedly moving closer to naming a manager. According to

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets