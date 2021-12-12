- IN
Adam Oller Vaults Into Mets' Plans
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 2h
The minor league Rule 5 pick commands three pitches and stands poised to contribute to the Mets' big league pitching staff in 2022.
Is Buck Showalter heads above every candidate for Mets job? | What Are The Odds?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 50m
In What Are The Odds?, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski analyze how big of a difference Buck Showalter would make as manager of the Mets. But if not Buck, who might be the surprise choice?
Former Mets star Noah Syndergaard settles into life in Los Angeles
by: Post Staff — New York Post 4h
Los Angeles Angels pitcher — and former New York Met — Noah Syndergaard was seen arriving at LAX and then shopping at a local Whole Foods.
Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter are finalists for Mets’ manager
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
Buck Showalter is considered the favorite for the managerial opening.
Mets narrow managerial search down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 6h
Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are the finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening, a source familiar with their process said Sunday. That trio will interview in person with owner Steve C
Mets manager list cut to 3 finalists (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 7h
NEW YORK -- The Mets have whittled their list of manager candidates down to three, inviting Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro for second-round interviews, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The Mets did not confirm the list as they are not commenting on the ongoing process. Team owner
New York Mets have their finalists for managerial opening
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 7h
The New York Mets are changing the perception of how their offseason has been. Once Billy Eppler took over as the new general manager, the Mets have been m...
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro finalists for the job, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 7h
The Mets should be making a final decision soon
