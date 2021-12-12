- IN
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter among 3 Mets finalists - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 21m
Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter could be the next skipper of the New York Mets.
Mets History Links - 12/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 50m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Joe Christopher , J.C. Martin , and Ron Taylor . One year ago today, the Mets hired Dave Jauss as bench ...
Is Buck Showalter heads above every candidate for Mets job? | What Are The Odds?
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 6h
In What Are The Odds?, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski analyze how big of a difference Buck Showalter would make as manager of the Mets. But if not Buck, who might be the surprise choice?
Adam Oller Vaults Into Mets' Plans
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 7h
The minor league Rule 5 pick commands three pitches and stands poised to contribute to the Mets' big league pitching staff in 2022.
Former Mets star Noah Syndergaard settles into life in Los Angeles
by: Post Staff — New York Post 9h
Los Angeles Angels pitcher — and former New York Met — Noah Syndergaard was seen arriving at LAX and then shopping at a local Whole Foods.
Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter are finalists for Mets’ manager
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10h
Buck Showalter is considered the favorite for the managerial opening.
Mets narrow managerial search down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 11h
Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are the finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening, a source familiar with their process said Sunday. That trio will interview in person with owner Steve C
Mets manager list cut to 3 finalists (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 12h
NEW YORK -- The Mets have whittled their list of manager candidates down to three, inviting Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro for second-round interviews, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The Mets did not confirm the list as they are not commenting on the ongoing process. Team owner
Congrats to @sunshine03_79 the Winner of the Jacob deGrom Face Mask! 🔥🔥 Please DM me your full name and address and mention degrom in the message. 👈👈 Thanks to everyone else and LGM!!! 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
Freddy Galvis has a 2-year agreement with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. Done deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets' managerial search is down to three finalists: https://t.co/veaVsAqODhBlogger / Podcaster
Order before bed, and we'll ship it out tomorrow. https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8zSuper Fan
RT @JustinWaltersTV: Quick preview of tonight’s show. @keithhernandez tells us his pick for the #Mets manager plus @NYNJHarper and @sal_licata join the show. Fun begins at 11p on @PIX11News! https://t.co/dskl85TQ5VBeat Writer / Columnist
I guess the first place team went for it and scored a touchdown on 4th and goal. Interesting.If you’re 4-8 and facing a QB who has scored 6 million touchdowns against you, what’s the point of kicking a field goal from inside the 10? Just go for it.TV / Radio Personality
