MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter among 3 Mets finalists - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 21m

Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter could be the next skipper of the New York Mets.

Mack's Mets
Mets History Links - 12/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 50m

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday Joe Christopher , J.C. Martin , and Ron Taylor .  One year ago today, the Mets hired Dave Jauss as bench ...

SNY.tv
Is Buck Showalter heads above every candidate for Mets job? | What Are The Odds?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

In What Are The Odds?, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski analyze how big of a difference Buck Showalter would make as manager of the Mets. But if not Buck, who might be the surprise choice?

Baseball America
Adam Oller Vaults Into Mets' Plans

by: Mike Puma Baseball America 7h

The minor league Rule 5 pick commands three pitches and stands poised to contribute to the Mets' big league pitching staff in 2022.

New York Post
Former Mets star Noah Syndergaard settles into life in Los Angeles

by: Post Staff New York Post 9h

Los Angeles Angels pitcher — and former New York Met — Noah Syndergaard was seen arriving at LAX and then shopping at a local Whole Foods.

Amazin' Avenue
Espada, Quatraro, and Showalter are finalists for Mets’ manager

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10h

Buck Showalter is considered the favorite for the managerial opening.

Newsday
Mets narrow managerial search down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 11h

Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are the finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening, a source familiar with their process said Sunday. That trio will interview in person with owner Steve C

MLB: Mets.com
Mets manager list cut to 3 finalists (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12h

NEW YORK -- The Mets have whittled their list of manager candidates down to three, inviting Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro for second-round interviews, a source told MLB.com on Sunday. The Mets did not confirm the list as they are not commenting on the ongoing process. Team owner

