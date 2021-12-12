New York Mets

The Apple

Trevor May's Ability to Adapt Benefits Mets

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 1m

After solid 2021, integral 2022 on deck for veteran righty...

FanGraphs
Job Posting: New York Mets Systems Engineering Director

by: Meg Rowley FanGraphs 8m

The Mets are hiring.

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- After Selecting a Manager You Need to Find Coaches

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 26m

On Saturday I published an article about the inevitable and predictable outcome of the managerial interview process with Buck Showalter bein...

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets Have Three Finalists For Manager

by: Michael Logan Mets Merized Online 1h

Good morning, Mets fans!It appears that the Mets have three finalists for the managerial position.https://twitter.com/JonHeyman/status/1470155322870411264The Mets are expected to inter

nj.com
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees manager Buck Showalter among 3 Mets finalists - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

Former New York Yankees manager Buck Showalter could be the next skipper of the New York Mets.

SNY.tv
Is Buck Showalter heads above every candidate for Mets job? | What Are The Odds?

by: @snytv SNY.tv 8h

In What Are The Odds?, presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Chris Williamson and John Jastremski analyze how big of a difference Buck Showalter would make as manager of the Mets. But if not Buck, who might be the surprise choice?

Baseball America
Adam Oller Vaults Into Mets' Plans

by: Mike Puma Baseball America 10h

The minor league Rule 5 pick commands three pitches and stands poised to contribute to the Mets' big league pitching staff in 2022.

New York Post
Former Mets star Noah Syndergaard settles into life in Los Angeles

by: Post Staff New York Post 12h

Los Angeles Angels pitcher — and former New York Met — Noah Syndergaard was seen arriving at LAX and then shopping at a local Whole Foods.

