- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2021 Mets Report Card: Brad Hand, LHP
by: Meghan Kalenborn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Player Data: Age: 31 (3/20/1990), B/T: Left/LeftPrimary Stats: 68 G, 64.2 IP, 3.90 ERA, 1.268 WHIP, 6-7 W/L, 61 K, 26 BBAdvanced Stats: 106 ERA+, 21.9% K%, 9.4% BB%, 4.67 xERA, 4.58 FIP, 4
More Recent New York Mets Articles
The Mets Have Their Finalists For Open Manager Position
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 4m
Matt Quatraro, Joe Espada, and Buck Showalter are the three finalists for the New York Mets managerial job: a decision is expected this week.
Who are Mets’ managerial candidates Matt Quatraro and Joe Espada? - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 12m
With three names written clearly on the interview schedule, and in the minds of the public, it’s easier to understand the thinking behind the Mets' managerial search.
Mets manager search: Showalter, Quatraro, Espada finalists | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 17m
And then there were three.
CBS Sports: Mets Alvarez, Baty Place Among MLB’s Top 20 Prospects
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 1h
The adulation around the game for the Mets top two prospects continues to mount. CBS Sports released their top 20 MLB prospects list Monday, and ranked Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (#7) and Brett
Why Buck Showalter-led Mets could steal New York from Yankees - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
If Buck Showalter wins with the Mets, the Yankees could be left in the dust.
Wilmer Reyes on AZFL Opportunity
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
For Wilmer Reyes, MLB’s Arizona Fall League provided an opportunity to showcase his skills and be amongst some of the best prospects in the game. Hear more f...
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro finalists for the job, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets should be making a final decision soon
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @lindseyadler: i love to read @TimBritton’s latest thoughts on the new york mets https://t.co/zVbRDrcWYvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
CBS Sports Names Álvarez, Baty Among MLB’s Top 20 Prospects https://t.co/s2lSl3EGZDBlog / Website
-
New Post: CBS Sports Names Álvarez, Baty Among MLB’s Top 20 Prospects https://t.co/0YK3q7MVd5 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Who are Mets’ managerial candidates Matt Quatraro and Joe Espada? @mroberson22 https://t.co/VipY810HTuNewspaper / Magazine
-
Man, I can’t wait for the 2022 #MLBDraftJust got done recording a @MLBDraft Top 100 special for @MLBNetwork with @JonathanMayo, Greg Amsinger & Harold Reynolds. It will premiere on MLBN on Wednesday at 6 pm ET. https://t.co/g8YPvz5vXKMinors
-
Lol @ me thinking Gerri would be loyal to the guy sending her the “items”Misc
- More Mets Tweets