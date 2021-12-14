- IN
Mets Morning News for December 14, 2021
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mark Teixeira heaps praise on Mets manager finalists Buck Showalter and Joe Espada
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 8s
The New York Mets have narrowed their candidates for manager down to three, with Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, and Matt Quatraro the finalists.
Kid Was One of a Kind
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
From his Gold Glove defense behind the plate to his lovable personality, Gary Carter was a special talent. Hear what some former players had to say about Kid...
CBA Negotiations Part Five: The Playoffs
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 40m
We have arrived at the last article in our series about the main issues in the negotiations for a new MLB Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). So far, we have covered Free Agency, Arbitration, T
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Past Mets' Drafts - 2020
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at: 1) How Mets kiddies drafted in rounds 1 thru 5 panned out, and 2) W...
Simply Amazin' Ep. 141: Who Gives a Buck?
by: The Apple — The Apple 2h
John Saponaro of 'Til Mets Do Us Part joins the show...
Dodgers at No. 30?! Ranking every MLB team by how much it has improved
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
With the hot stove on hold, we take a look at whose 2022 pennant hopes have risen -- and fallen -- the most so far this winter.
Yankees, Mets trade places as MLB insider grades early offseason moves before lockout - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
New York Mets general manager Bill Eppler was busy before the MLB lockout. New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman, not so much.
RT @SotoC803: A crazy idea that I acknowledge won't work until the stadium situations are resolved for Tampa and Oakland. - Add 2 new teams into the MLB. (32 total) - Follow NFL divisional structure, 4 teams per division, 4 division/league - 4 Division Winners, 2 Wild Cards/league, 2 byes. https://t.co/ZnjN0UGZ2ABlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsLegends: Twenty-six years ago, the #Mets signed the speedy outfielder Lance Johnson to a two-year pact. Johnson had 309 hits over a year and a half with New York, to go along with 64 stolen bases. #LGM https://t.co/lC82jSBsRfBlogger / Podcaster
#OTD in 2013, Bartolo became a Met.Official Team Account
How signing Max Scherzer can be a Tom Brady-like move for Mets https://t.co/T52pbNBLUzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Danny65329884: How Adding Max Scherzer Can Be Tom Brady-Like Move For Mets https://t.co/QbHKdeb1cm via @ragazzoreportBeat Writer / Columnist
The @Mets signed Lance Johnson to a two-year deal #OTD in 1995. Johnson holds the #Mets’ single-season records for hits (227) & triples (21), & the 5th-highest bWAR by a Mets position player (7.2) - all accomplished in 1996. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
