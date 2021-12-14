New York Mets

nj.com
58298109_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets begin 2nd round of interviews in manager search - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

The New York Mets parted ways with manager Luis Rojas after the 2021 season. He has since joined the New York Yankees as third base coach.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Yardbarker
69717620_thumbnail

Mets begin second round of interviews for final three managerial candidates

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 15m

Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro are the three left vying for the job.

Daily News
69717445_thumbnail

Mets have pieces for tremendous season or another classic heartbreak - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 19m

Nobody said anything to do with the Mets was easy.

WFAN
69716818_thumbnail

Mets to begin interviewing finalists for manager job Tuesday

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 30m

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are set to begin conducting their final round of interviews for their manager job on Tuesday.

SNY Mets

Here's what Buck Showalter's second Mets interview will be like | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 35m

On BNNY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Anthony McCarron and former Mets manager Terry Collins discuss whether or not there is now big pressure on the Mets to h...

Mack's Mets
69716244_thumbnail

Right now… the Top 7 Catchers in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 45m

  1.  Kevin Parada   C      6-0      200      Georgia Tech   2021 GT stat line - 52- G, 220-AB, team leading .318, 9-HR, 42- R...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Daddy

Joe Espada And Matt Quatraro Offer Something Buck Showalter Never Can

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The New York Mets have narrowed their managerial search to Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro, and Buck Showalter. By the end of this week, one of these men will be the new Mets manager. Reading the tea lea…

Mets Merized
69366950_thumbnail

Second Round of Manager Interviews Start Today

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

The second round of managerial interviews begins today. The remaining candidates are Buck Showalter, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro.The Mets have narrowed do

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets