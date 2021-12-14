- IN
Sources: Showalter among finalists for Mets job
ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog
Buck Showalter, a three-time AL Manager of the Year who has skippered four major league teams, will get a second interview with the Mets along with Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro, sources confirmed to ESPN.
