5 Mets Bullpen TARGETS!
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 39m
Mets Free Age...
Taijuan Walker’s 2021 Season Was A Tale Of Two Halves
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 5m
Taijuan Walker was fantastic in the first half of the 2021 MLB season, but his second half was brutal. What happened?
MMO Trade Profile: Chris Bassitt, RHP
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 3h
Throws: Right-HandedDate of Birth: 2/22/1989 (32)Traditional Stats: 27 GS, 12-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 159 K, 157.1 IPAdvanced Stats: 3.34 FIP, 130 ERA+, 3.9 WAR, 21.9 K%RundownThe New Yo
Report: Buck Showalter Among Finalists for Mets Managerial Vacancy
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 3h
The Mets could look to add a veteran manager as they eye the NL East crown in 2022.
Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 13
by: Chris Thompson — Defector 3h
Possibly you have not noticed due to Christmas stuff and world events and so forth, but the MLB lockout is nearing the end of its second week and there is just no action whatsoever. Not that there would normally be much baseball action in mid-December, but owners justified their move to lock out...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Brandon Nimmo
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 4h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer highlights to help you forget about MLB lockout
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer could give the New York Mets the best one-two punch in baseball, so check out this mashup to see what they will look like in the rotation.
JAWS and the 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot: Jimmy Rollins
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 4h
The dynamo of five straight NL East champions has a stronger case on the traditional merits than the advanced stats.
-
Starling Marte finished 2021 with the ninth-most fWAR in MLB (5.5), just behind Carlos Correa (5.8) but in 28 fewer games monster addition.. #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JimBowdenGM: There is no doubt Buck Showalter is the clear front runner for the #Mets managerial opening & will be a shock if he doesn’t get it. However, great exposure for Joe Espada & Matt Quatraro that they are finalists.Both will get major league managerial opportunities in near future.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets managerial finalist Matt Quatraro will have a second interview on Tuesday https://t.co/gdSQLsumiLTV / Radio Network
-
RT @brianmacp: In the mail:Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CartonRoberts: Pete Alonso dropped a “BING BONG!” on Craig and EvanBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: we are LIVE! @JohnSaponaro of @TilMetsDoUsPart joined the fun and an outstanding time was had.. Apple: https://t.co/jx1rnhTg1F Spotify: https://t.co/25q3GBAPlZBlog / Website
