Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer highlights to help you forget about MLB lockout | Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer could give the Mets the best one-two punch in baseball next season, so check out this awesome mashup to see what they will look...
If Mets hire Buck Showalter, could that spice up Mets-Phillies rivalry even more? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2m
Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter.
Max Scherzer thinks Dodgers misused him
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 29m
Max Scherzer did not have the postseason he was hoping for, and he seems to feel like the Los Angeles Dodgers misused him.
Taijuan Walker’s 2021 Season Was A Tale Of Two Halves
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 2h
Taijuan Walker was fantastic in the first half of the 2021 MLB season, but his second half was brutal. What happened?
5 Mets Bullpen TARGETS!
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 3h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Mets Free Age...
MMO Trade Profile: Chris Bassitt, RHP
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 5h
Throws: Right-HandedDate of Birth: 2/22/1989 (32)Traditional Stats: 27 GS, 12-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 159 K, 157.1 IPAdvanced Stats: 3.34 FIP, 130 ERA+, 3.9 WAR, 21.9 K%RundownThe New Yo
Report: Buck Showalter Among Finalists for Mets Managerial Vacancy
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 6h
The Mets could look to add a veteran manager as they eye the NL East crown in 2022.
Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 13
by: Chris Thompson — Defector 6h
Possibly you have not noticed due to Christmas stuff and world events and so forth, but the MLB lockout is nearing the end of its second week and there is just no action whatsoever. Not that there would normally be much baseball action in mid-December, but owners justified their move to lock out...
