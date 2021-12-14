- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Mets Begin Second Round of Managerial Interviews
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good morning, Mets fans! The New York Mets have begun their second round of interviews with their final three candidates for manager. They will conduct their second round interviews over the
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Reese Kaplan -- A Condensed Summary of the Lockout Issues
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 11s
One of the things that surprises me is the lack of knowledge surrounding the owners, the players and the topics that have led to the 2021 of...
Will the Yankees finally spend? Will the A's tear it down? What to expect when baseball returns
by: Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 51m
Baseball's at a standstill for now, but there's plenty more action to come once the new CBA is signed. Kiley McDaniel breaks down what he's hearing from MLB execs and agents.
MLB rumors: 2 ex-Yankees set for 2nd-round interviews in Mets’ manager search - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Mets have narrowed their list of manager candidates to three: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.
Yesterday (12/14 /21) in Winter Ball - Robby Cano 2 for 5 with RBI
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8h
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Aguilas Cibaenas 6 Estrellas de Oriente 4 ( Box Score ) Robinson Cano , DH...
3 Best Seasons Of Jacob deGrom’s Career So Far
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 11h
Jacob deGrom has had some ridiculous seasons throughout his MLB career. Today, we're ranking his three best so far.
Matt Quatraro kicks off Mets managerial finalists meeting with Steve Cohen
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 12h
Three candidates with solid résumés remain, but only one will be chosen as the next Mets manager.
If Matt Harvey put on a comedy show…
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 12h
I guess there is a lockout so there’s no need to workout and watch game films thus Vulgar Pete has time to hang out at comedy clubs. If Matt Harvey did this you guys would be mad.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
In this morning’s mound visit: -Mets conducting second-round interviews -Lockouts tend to end badly for the owners -Relievers are better than ever https://t.co/eqnrplwORrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Bob Gibson on the Steroid era. Amazing self-awareness and honesty.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayer22: Robinson Canó was back in the lineup in Winter Ball action on Tuesday. He went 2-for-5 with an RBI as the second baseman for the Estrellas Orientales. Canó is hitting .310, but no extra base hits. https://t.co/FK8x7jYAebBlog / Website
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets Coat Drive Wednesday https://t.co/2jfTO1NDsXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayer22: OTD in 1967, the Mets made an important trade when they got Tommie Agee and Al Weis from the White Sox. Agee finished 6th in MVP during the 1969 season, and played a huge role in the Mets winning the World Series that season. https://t.co/ZiPROGCDO5Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets