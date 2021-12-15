New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 15, 2021

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Manager Update: Espada Interviewing on Thursday, Showalter on Friday

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 11m

The Mets began their second round interviews with managerial candidates on Tuesday when Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro talked with Mets owner Steve Cohen.According to Buster Onley of ESPN, Ast

Ernest Dove - The Mack's Mets Interview with Tommy Wilson

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 14m

  Tommy Wilson - Photo by Ernest Dove By Ernest Dove It was a wild ride in a few short hours recently for minor league pitcher Tommy Wilson ...

Baseball America: Mets’ Adam Oller Could be ‘Diamond in the Rough’

by: Doug M Mets Minors 2h

Baseball America's Mike Puma highlighted a 27-year-old arm in the Mets minor league system that some may have heard none or little of to this point.The Mets minor league Pitcher of the Year for

Happy Holidays from the Mets

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h

Wishing everyone a very happy holiday season from the New York Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subscribe on YouTube...

Morning Mound Visit: Mets managerial search down to three candidates

by: Kenny Kelly SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2h

The Mets are conducting the second round of interviews this week with Buck Showalter, Joe Espada, and Matt Quatraro.

Will the Yankees finally spend? Will the A's tear it down? What to expect when baseball returns

by: Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 3h

Baseball's at a standstill for now, but there's plenty more action to come once the new CBA is signed. Kiley McDaniel breaks down what he's hearing from MLB execs and agents.

MLB rumors: 2 ex-Yankees set for 2nd-round interviews in Mets’ manager search - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

The New York Mets have narrowed their list of manager candidates to three: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.

