MMO Free Agent Profile: Kyle Seager, 3B
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Kyle SeagerPosition: 3BBats/Throws: L/RAge: 34 (11/3/1987)Traditional Stats: 159 games, .212/.285/.438, 35 HR, 101 RBI, 29 2BAdvanced Stats: 99 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR, .308 wOBADefensive Stats:
Mets manager search: Second round between Showalter, Quatraro, Espada underway | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 44m
The second round of interviews to decide the next manager of the New York Mets has begun this week, according to ESPN's Buster Olney on Wednesday.
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/15/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
Please use this thread all week to discuss any Mets-specific topic you wish. My opinion is that you cant compare these things in just one season. My apologies to Melvin.
Right now… the Top 7 First Basemen in the 2022 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
1. Dominic Keegan 1B Vanderbilt 2021 Vandy stat line - 60-G, 262-AB, .345/.427/.628, 15-HR, 74-K Drafted in 19 th Rd....
Mets manager favorite Buck Showalter interviewing Friday: report - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
The team has picked its three finalists to interview in person this week.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Nogosek
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player…
Mets manager search: Buck Showalter, Matt Quatraro, Joe Espada begin second round of interviews - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2h
The second round of interviews will reportedly wrap up on Friday
