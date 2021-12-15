- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 59s
Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 14m
Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including
Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 16m
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...
Mets, Matt Reynolds Agree To Minor League Deal
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 32m
The Mets brought infielder Matt Reynolds back to the organization on a minor league contract this month. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets manager search: Second round between Showalter, Quatraro, Espada underway | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 46m
The second round of interviews to decide the next manager of the New York Mets has begun this week, according to ESPN's Buster Olney on Wednesday.
Mets Need Healthy Drew Smith
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The one gem from that ill-fated trade deadline was Drew Smith. When he’s been on the field, he’s proven why the Mets took him in exchange for Lucas Duda. In 2021, he made the leap. In 3…
New York City FC Announce 2022 MLS Regular Season Schedule
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h
NEW YORK, N.Y., December 15, 2021 — MLS Cup Champions, New York City FC, today announced the Club’s 2022 MLS regular season schedule. The…
Mets GM Billy Eppler had more misses than hits with Angels - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
Billy Eppler did not draft Mike Trout. He is, however, the general manager who tried and failed to get Trout to the playoffs in each of his five years as Angels general manager.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator https://t.co/teU36qn3M2 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is a solid ballot.It is an honor to have a Hall of Fame ballot. This year, I voted for 10 great ballplayers, and I feel good about it. cc: @NotMrTibbs @ShutTheDore @tonycal93 @jmdevivo https://t.co/6aeZn7nHKZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mlbtrmets: Mets, Matt Reynolds Agree To Minor League Deal https://t.co/59kzrxkET9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good point, if baseball stays locked out I can focus on saving Star Trek and then get back here in time to help the Mets win while nicely dressed!Shannon knows it's time for him to go out & save Star Trek!! Nothing he can do about the #Mets right now since MLB's in a lockout!!! https://t.co/cTH8XGs4bkBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator https://t.co/4JIxYQZlVLBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jonathan Armold’s experience with the Texas Rangers as minor league pitching coordinator on his LinkedIn page is exactly the type of new-age philosophy you want to aid in player development. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets