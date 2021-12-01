- IN
Mets' manager interview schedule stops with Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
In the Mets’ final round of managerial interviews, they are saving the biggest name for last. Longtime major-league manager Buck Showalter will sit down in person with owner Steve Cohen and others on
Try pronouncing this Mets international signee's full name
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5m
Jason Isringhausen and Charlie Reipschlager hold the Mets record for longest last name with 12 letters, but they could soon have company.
Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat
Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 2h
Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including
Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...
Mets, Matt Reynolds Agree To Minor League Deal
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets brought infielder Matt Reynolds back to the organization on a minor league contract this month. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
Mets manager search: Second round between Showalter, Quatraro, Espada underway | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
The second round of interviews to decide the next manager of the New York Mets has begun this week, according to ESPN's Buster Olney on Wednesday.
Mets Need Healthy Drew Smith
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
The one gem from that ill-fated trade deadline was Drew Smith. When he’s been on the field, he’s proven why the Mets took him in exchange for Lucas Duda. In 2021, he made the leap. In 3…
Would have made great blue liner!LeMagnifique https://t.co/UdM0JtdPCjBeat Writer / Columnist
Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita. Try pronouncing this Mets international signee's full name: https://t.co/ztqISTXDOWTV / Radio Network
RT @CodifyBaseball: Jacob deGrom's last four seasons (91 games): 1.94 ERA, 581 innings, 774 strikeouts, 0.881 WHIP A Pedro 91-game run ('roid era / Fenway home games): 1.94 ERA, 625 innings, 824 strikeouts, 0.829 WHIP https://t.co/dGXZJYWaQdMisc
RT @UniWatch: Mets holiday video shows snowman (snowMet?) apparently wearing a women's jacket, at least based on which side the buttons are on. Full video: https://t.co/Yvs57JGAMf https://t.co/TtrhlJ9h2pBlogger / Podcaster
Miss out on Opening Day? Don't disappoint your loved ones on Christmas morning. Get them the next best thing, tickets to @The7LineArmy's second outing of the year! Goes up next Wednesday at 10am on https://t.co/p5ybQJMQ7C -- don't be late!Super Fan
RT @OmarMinayaFan: 2018 to present: Brandon Nimmo: 356 games, 139 wRC+, 10.8 WAR Giancarlo Stanton: 338 games, 133 wRC+, 7.7 WAR https://t.co/sDRfJLCYVcBlogger / Podcaster
