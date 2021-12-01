New York Mets

SNY.tv
69767114_thumbnail

Try pronouncing this Mets international signee's full name

by: @snytv SNY.tv 42s

Jason Isringhausen and ﻿﻿Charlie Reipschlager hold the Mets record for longest last name with 12 letters, but they could soon have company.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Newsday
69764251_thumbnail

Mets' manager interview schedule stops with Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

In the Mets’ final round of managerial interviews, they are saving the biggest name for last. Longtime major-league manager Buck Showalter will sit down in person with owner Steve Cohen and others on

Mets Merized
69763104_thumbnail

Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat

Mets Minors
69762536_thumbnail

Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 2h

Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including

SNY Mets

Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...

MLB Trade Rumors
69762011_thumbnail

Mets, Matt Reynolds Agree To Minor League Deal

by: Steve Adams MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets brought infielder Matt Reynolds back to the organization on a minor league contract this month. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Metro News
69416297_thumbnail

Mets manager search: Second round between Showalter, Quatraro, Espada underway | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

The second round of interviews to decide the next manager of the New York Mets has begun this week, according to ESPN's Buster Olney on Wednesday.

Mets Daddy

Mets Need Healthy Drew Smith

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

The one gem from that ill-fated trade deadline was Drew Smith. When he’s been on the field, he’s proven why the Mets took him in exchange for Lucas Duda. In 2021, he made the leap. In 3…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets