Which Mets manager candidate will have most faith from front office? | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Jim Duquette discusses what the second round of managerial interviews is like, and why Buck Showalter is the right guy for the Mets' manager job.
Mets manager interviews continue with Joe Espada, Buck Showalter up next
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
The Mets’ managerial search, fresh off a bye day Wednesday, will resume Thursday when Astros bench coach Joe Espada meets with Steve Cohen and company. The strong favorite, veteran manager Buck...
Latest Mets News & Rumors! (Ft Mets Reporter Pat Ragazzo/Showalter, Bryant Etc)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 3h
#NewYorkMets #BuckShowalter #MLBFreeAgency
New York Mets add international outfielder Jaycey Benita
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
The New York Mets have been busy during the lockout. They have determined their finalists for their managerial opening and are expected to name that new ma...
Mets' manager interview schedule stops with Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 5h
In the Mets’ final round of managerial interviews, they are saving the biggest name for last. Longtime major-league manager Buck Showalter will sit down in person with owner Steve Cohen and others on
Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 5h
Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat
Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 6h
Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including
Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6h
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...
Tweets
RT @MommaV16: Be the Ferret! Dig Deep! A new Laugh-A-Lot Game created by @BrittanyViola & her husband… just in time for Christmas!! https://t.co/DlahUVdz3j #Games #2012Olympian #BrittanyViola #FrankViola #MentalHealthAwareness https://t.co/ZqSZgDiC5OMinors
Ladies and gentlemen, your newest Met: Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita. #LGMThe #Mets have signed Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita.Blogger / Podcaster
My name is Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita. You killed my father. Prepare to die. #LGM #LFGMThe #Mets have signed Miriojaycey-Rachidnycander Ray Jean Tadeo Benita.Blogger / Podcaster
#Mets bring an old friend back to the organization on a minor league deal https://t.co/InWZONO4toBlogger / Podcaster
Good evening. Here's our update, with @NYPost_Mets (that's Puma), on the #Mets' manager search: https://t.co/HSTYhHNt7l #Astros #Yankees #RaysBeat Writer / Columnist
What kinds of questions come up in the second round of managerial interviews? Which candidate would help the Mets front office "sleep better"? @Jim_Duquette answers those questions for @gappleSNY on Mets Hot Stove! https://t.co/ErDSDv2zb1TV / Radio Network
