New York Post
Mets manager interviews continue with Joe Espada, Buck Showalter up next

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

The Mets’ managerial search, fresh off a bye day Wednesday, will resume Thursday when Astros bench coach Joe Espada meets with Steve Cohen and company. The strong favorite, veteran manager Buck...

SNY.tv
Which Mets manager candidate will have most faith from front office? | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Jim Duquette discusses what the second round of managerial interviews is like, and why Buck Showalter is the right guy for the Mets' manager job.

WardyNYM

Latest Mets News & Rumors! (Ft Mets Reporter Pat Ragazzo/Showalter, Bryant Etc)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 3h

#NewYorkMets #BuckShowalter #MLBFreeAgency

Call To The Pen

New York Mets add international outfielder Jaycey Benita

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h

The New York Mets have been busy during the lockout. They have determined their finalists for their managerial opening and are expected to name that new ma...

Newsday
Mets' manager interview schedule stops with Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 5h

In the Mets’ final round of managerial interviews, they are saving the biggest name for last. Longtime major-league manager Buck Showalter will sit down in person with owner Steve Cohen and others on

Mets Merized
Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5h

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat

Mets Minors
Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 6h

Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including

SNY Mets

Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6h

On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...

