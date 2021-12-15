New York Mets

Anthony Rizzo possible Yankees reunion, Joe Espada's winning background and Buck Showalter rusty? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Eamon McAnaney and Sweeny Murti discuss the chances of Anthony Rizzo returning to the Bronx, what Joe Espada learned from working with Joe Girardi, A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker over the years, and the rust Buck Showalter would needs to shake off not having coached since 2018.

New York Post
69771174_thumbnail

Mets manager interviews continue with Joe Espada, Buck Showalter up next

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 5h

The Mets’ managerial search, fresh off a bye day Wednesday, will resume Thursday when Astros bench coach Joe Espada meets with Steve Cohen and company. The strong favorite, veteran manager Buck...

WardyNYM

Latest Mets News & Rumors! (Ft Mets Reporter Pat Ragazzo/Showalter, Bryant Etc)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 7h

#NewYorkMets #BuckShowalter #MLBFreeAgency

Call To The Pen

New York Mets add international outfielder Jaycey Benita

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 7h

The New York Mets have been busy during the lockout. They have determined their finalists for their managerial opening and are expected to name that new ma...

Newsday
69764251_thumbnail

Mets' manager interview schedule stops with Buck Showalter | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 9h

In the Mets’ final round of managerial interviews, they are saving the biggest name for last. Longtime major-league manager Buck Showalter will sit down in person with owner Steve Cohen and others on

Mets Merized
69763104_thumbnail

Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 9h

Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat

Mets Minors
69762536_thumbnail

Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 10h

Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including

SNY Mets

Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 10h

On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...

