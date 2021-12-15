- IN
Anthony Rizzo possible Yankees reunion, Joe Espada's winning background and Buck Showalter rusty? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Eamon McAnaney and Sweeny Murti discuss the chances of Anthony Rizzo returning to the Bronx, what Joe Espada learned from working with Joe Girardi, A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker over the years, and the rust Buck Showalter would needs to shake off not having coached since 2018.
Mets manager interviews continue with Joe Espada, Buck Showalter up next
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5h
The Mets’ managerial search, fresh off a bye day Wednesday, will resume Thursday when Astros bench coach Joe Espada meets with Steve Cohen and company. The strong favorite, veteran manager Buck...
Latest Mets News & Rumors! (Ft Mets Reporter Pat Ragazzo/Showalter, Bryant Etc)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 7h
New York Mets add international outfielder Jaycey Benita
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 7h
The New York Mets have been busy during the lockout. They have determined their finalists for their managerial opening and are expected to name that new ma...
Mets' manager interview schedule stops with Buck Showalter | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 9h
In the Mets’ final round of managerial interviews, they are saving the biggest name for last. Longtime major-league manager Buck Showalter will sit down in person with owner Steve Cohen and others on
Mets Hire Jono Armold as Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 9h
Tim Healey of Newsday reports that the Mets have hired former minor league pitcher Jono Armold to be their minor league pitching coordinator.Armold, 32, has been in the Texas Rangers organizat
Jono Armold Named Mets New Minor League Pitching Coordinator
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 10h
Tim Healey of Newsday reports the New York Mets have hired Jonathan Armold as their new minor league pitching coordinator. Armold, 32, "spent the previous five-plus years with the Rangers, including
Why Mets hiring Buck Showalter could spice up Phillies rivalry | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 10h
On Baseball Night in NY, Sal Licata, Anthony Recker, Sweeny Murti and Britt Ghiroli offer their thoughts on Buck Showalter. Britt covered Buck extensively w...
