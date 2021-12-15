New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Yesterday (12/15/21) in Winter Ball - Robby Cano 2 for 4, double

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Yesterday in the Dominican League: Aguilas Cibaenas 6 Estrellas de Oriente 4 ( Box Score ) Robinson Cano , 2B...

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets To Interview Joe Espada Today

by: Ben Reimer Mets Merized Online 7m

Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets organization are set to resume second round managerial interviews today with Joe Espada. Buck Showalter, the favorite to be offered the position, will intervie

nj.com
MLB rumors: Mets manager search resumes with pair of ex-Yankees on deck for 2nd-round interviews - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 10m

The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a new manager down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.

ESPN
What are MLB teams doing during the lockout? A lot

by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN 12m

With no winter meetings to attend or free agents to sign, what are teams doing instead? Buster Olney breaks it down.

SNY.tv
Anthony Rizzo possible Yankees reunion, Joe Espada's winning background and Buck Showalter rusty? | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

Eamon McAnaney and Sweeny Murti discuss the chances of Anthony Rizzo returning to the Bronx, what Joe Espada learned from working with Joe Girardi, A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker over the years, and the rust Buck Showalter would needs to shake off not having coached since 2018.

New York Post
Mets manager interviews continue with Joe Espada, Buck Showalter up next

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 11h

The Mets’ managerial search, fresh off a bye day Wednesday, will resume Thursday when Astros bench coach Joe Espada meets with Steve Cohen and company. The strong favorite, veteran manager Buck...

WardyNYM

Latest Mets News & Rumors! (Ft Mets Reporter Pat Ragazzo/Showalter, Bryant Etc)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 13h

#NewYorkMets #BuckShowalter #MLBFreeAgency

Call To The Pen

New York Mets add international outfielder Jaycey Benita

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 13h

The New York Mets have been busy during the lockout. They have determined their finalists for their managerial opening and are expected to name that new ma...

