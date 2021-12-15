- IN
Morning Briefing: Mets To Interview Joe Espada Today
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 55s
Good morning, Mets fans!The Mets organization are set to resume second round managerial interviews today with Joe Espada. Buck Showalter, the favorite to be offered the position, will intervie
MLB rumors: Mets manager search resumes with pair of ex-Yankees on deck for 2nd-round interviews - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
The New York Mets have narrowed their search for a new manager down to three candidates: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Matt Quatraro.
What are MLB teams doing during the lockout? A lot
by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN 6m
With no winter meetings to attend or free agents to sign, what are teams doing instead? Buster Olney breaks it down.
Yesterday (12/15/21) in Winter Ball - Robby Cano 2 for 4, double
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Aguilas Cibaenas 6 Estrellas de Oriente 4 ( Box Score ) Robinson Cano , 2B...
Anthony Rizzo possible Yankees reunion, Joe Espada's winning background and Buck Showalter rusty? | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
Eamon McAnaney and Sweeny Murti discuss the chances of Anthony Rizzo returning to the Bronx, what Joe Espada learned from working with Joe Girardi, A.J. Hinch and Dusty Baker over the years, and the rust Buck Showalter would needs to shake off not having coached since 2018.
Mets manager interviews continue with Joe Espada, Buck Showalter up next
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 11h
The Mets’ managerial search, fresh off a bye day Wednesday, will resume Thursday when Astros bench coach Joe Espada meets with Steve Cohen and company. The strong favorite, veteran manager Buck...
Latest Mets News & Rumors! (Ft Mets Reporter Pat Ragazzo/Showalter, Bryant Etc)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 13h
#NewYorkMets #BuckShowalter #MLBFreeAgency
New York Mets add international outfielder Jaycey Benita
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 13h
The New York Mets have been busy during the lockout. They have determined their finalists for their managerial opening and are expected to name that new ma...
