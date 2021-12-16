- IN
2021 Mets Report Card: Luis Guillorme, INF
by: Austin Simmons — Mets Merized Online 2h
Player Data: Age: 27 (9/27/1994), B/T: L/RPrimary Stats: 69 G, 156 PA, .265/.374/.311,, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 23 BB, 23 SOAdvanced Stats: 99 wRC+, 14.7% K%, 14.7% BB%, .315 BABIP, .303 xwOBA, 0.4 f
Bobby Abreu and Round-Number Bias
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 30m
Abreu’s career numbers are inches from superstardom — but they’re a tad below that, so he gets completely forgotten.
Former GM on Mets manager interviews, front office questions, best candidates | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 37m
What kind of questions come up in the second round of managerial interviews? Which candidate would help the Mets front office "sleep better?" Jim Duquette an...
Matt Quatraro makes 'great impression' during Mets manager interview | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 57m
Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro "made a great impression" on the Mets during his interview for the team's manager position this week, according to
Ex-Met GM Zack Scott's drunk driving verdict postponed: report - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 1h
Zack Scott’s drunk driving verdict was originally scheduled to come down on Thursday, but the former acting general manager of the Mets contracted COVID-19, delaying the case until Jan. 6, according to a report by Newsday.
Former Mets executive Zack Scott's DWI verdict pushed to January after positive COVID-19 test - The Athletic
by: Tim Britton — The Athletic 2h
The verdict had initially been scheduled for Thursday morning, after two days of witness testimony and closing summations on Dec. 8 and Dec. 13 in White Plains (N.Y.) City Court.
Checking on Mets 2022 Payroll
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 2h
Thats a grand total of $254,783,333 a stunning figure for the franchise, and what we all expected when Steve Cohen bought the team. And they arent even done.
Doug Williams On Mets Mega Offseason and More
by: That's So Mets — YouTube: That's So Mets 3h
Doug Williams joins Joe and Connor to discuss everything Mets!
So much for getting that full chubb he was looking forward too.Now Browns’ QB Case Keenum has tested positive for COVID, leaving QB Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday vs. the Raiders, sources tell @ByKimberleyA, @FieldYates and me. Baker Mayfield already has tested positive and is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.Beat Writer / Columnist
Show some love! RT the de🐐 x Mad Max hype video! #LFGMde🐐 x Mad 👀 Max are about to… “𝙍𝙪𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙏𝙤𝙬𝙣” | #LFGM https://t.co/sCAEBH6bWABlogger / Podcaster
RT @MedInPanicCity: Hey. What's new? I wrote a book. It's called Meditations in Panic City. It's about a Met fan who suffers from depression and anxiety. He wants to tell the story of the Mets but stuff keeps getting in the way. It's a fictional memoir I guess. Only $5! https://t.co/IQWKRME4lN https://t.co/6HtNoWzR2jBlogger / Podcaster
As someone who had COVID-19 (thankfully a very mild case), I think the leagues should cease activity. The risk is just not worth it right now.Blogger / Podcaster
Now that we’re within days of the #Mets announcing who the next manager is going to be, who do you think gets the job? #GENYPollsBlogger / Podcaster
The year Mets relief pitching didn’t necessarily seem so lousy. https://t.co/evEqovJJ7oBlogger / Podcaster
